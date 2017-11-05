UPDATE 1-Soccer-Croatian championship results and standings

Nov 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, November 5 NK Lokomotiva 1 Rijeka 0 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 0 Dinamo Zagreb 1 Saturday, November 4 Hajduk Split 2 NK Rudes 3 HNK Cibalia 1 Istra 1961 4 Friday, November 3 Inter Zapresic 3 Osijek 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Dinamo Zagreb 15 11 4 0 35 11 37 ------------------------- 2 Osijek 15 7 6 2 24 16 27 3 Rijeka 15 8 1 6 30 15 25 ------------------------- 4 Hajduk Split 15 7 4 4 26 19 25 ------------------------- 5 Inter Zapresic 15 6 3 6 22 25 21 6 NK Lokomotiva 15 6 3 6 16 19 21 7 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 15 3 5 7 9 15 14 8 Istra 1961 15 3 4 8 12 18 13 ------------------------- 9 HNK Cibalia 15 4 1 10 16 34 13 ------------------------- 10 NK Rudes 15 2 5 8 15 33 11 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation