UPDATE 1-Soccer-Croatian championship results and standings
#World Football
November 5, 2017 / 3:54 PM / in 13 hours

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Croatian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, November 5       
NK Lokomotiva            1 Rijeka        0  
Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 0 Dinamo Zagreb 1  
Saturday, November 4     
Hajduk Split             2 NK Rudes      3  
HNK Cibalia              1 Istra 1961    4  
Friday, November 3       
Inter Zapresic           3 Osijek        1  
   Standings                P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Dinamo Zagreb            15 11 4 0  35 11 37  
-------------------------
2  Osijek                   15 7  6 2  24 16 27  
3  Rijeka                   15 8  1 6  30 15 25  
-------------------------
4  Hajduk Split             15 7  4 4  26 19 25  
-------------------------
5  Inter Zapresic           15 6  3 6  22 25 21  
6  NK Lokomotiva            15 6  3 6  16 19 21  
7  Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 15 3  5 7  9  15 14  
8  Istra 1961               15 3  4 8  12 18 13  
-------------------------
9  HNK Cibalia              15 4  1 10 16 34 13  
-------------------------
10 NK Rudes                 15 2  5 8  15 33 11  
1:   Champions League preliminary round      
2-3: Europa League preliminary round         
4:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
9:   Relegation play-off                     
10:  Relegation

