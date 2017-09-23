UPDATE 1-Soccer-Croatian championship results and standings

Sept 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, September 23 HNK Cibalia 1 Inter Zapresic 2 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 1 Rijeka 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Dinamo Zagreb 9 8 1 0 23 5 25 ------------------------- 2 Rijeka 10 7 1 2 23 7 22 3 Hajduk Split 9 5 1 3 16 11 16 ------------------------- 4 Osijek 9 4 4 1 14 9 16 ------------------------- 5 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 10 3 3 4 8 11 12 6 Inter Zapresic 10 3 2 5 13 19 11 7 NK Lokomotiva 9 3 1 5 11 14 10 8 HNK Cibalia 10 3 0 7 10 22 9 ------------------------- 9 NK Rudes 9 1 3 5 8 20 6 ------------------------- 10 Istra 1961 9 1 2 6 5 13 5 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 24 Istra 1961 v Dinamo Zagreb (1500) Hajduk Split v NK Lokomotiva (1700) Monday, September 25 NK Rudes v Osijek (1600)