UPDATE 1-Soccer-Croatian championship results and standings

Aug 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Friday Friday, August 11 Hajduk Split 1 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 0 Rijeka 0 Dinamo Zagreb 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Dinamo Zagreb 5 4 1 0 12 2 13 ------------------------- 2 Hajduk Split 5 3 1 1 9 7 10 3 Rijeka 5 3 0 2 8 4 9 ------------------------- 4 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 5 3 0 2 4 4 9 ------------------------- 5 Inter Zapresic 4 2 1 1 7 4 7 6 Osijek 4 1 3 0 4 3 6 7 NK Lokomotiva 4 1 1 2 4 6 4 8 NK Rudes 4 0 2 2 3 8 2 ------------------------- 9 Istra 1961 4 0 1 3 2 7 1 ------------------------- 10 HNK Cibalia 4 0 0 4 3 11 0 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, August 12 NK Lokomotiva v Osijek (1700) Inter Zapresic v Istra 1961 (1900) Sunday, August 13 HNK Cibalia v NK Rudes (1700)