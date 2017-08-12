FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Croatian championship results and standings
#World Football
August 12, 2017 / 6:52 PM / 2 months ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Croatian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, August 12
Inter Zapresic 2 Istra 1961               2  
NK Lokomotiva  2 Osijek                   3  
Friday, August 11
Hajduk Split   1 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 0  
Rijeka         0 Dinamo Zagreb            2  
   Standings                P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Dinamo Zagreb            5 4 1 0 12 2  13  
-------------------------
2  Hajduk Split             5 3 1 1 9  7  10  
3  Rijeka                   5 3 0 2 8  4  9   
-------------------------
4  Osijek                   5 2 3 0 7  5  9   
-------------------------
5  Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 5 3 0 2 4  4  9   
6  Inter Zapresic           5 2 2 1 9  6  8   
7  NK Lokomotiva            5 1 1 3 6  9  4   
8  Istra 1961               5 0 2 3 4  9  2   
-------------------------
9  NK Rudes                 4 0 2 2 3  8  2   
-------------------------
10 HNK Cibalia              4 0 0 4 3  11 0   
1:   Champions League preliminary round      
2-3: Europa League preliminary round         
4:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
9:   Relegation play-off                     
10:  Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                    
Sunday, August 13    
HNK Cibalia          v NK Rudes (1700)

