UPDATE 1-Soccer-Croatian championship results and standings

Sept 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, September 30 Hajduk Split 2 Inter Zapresic 0 HNK Cibalia 2 Dinamo Zagreb 5 Friday, September 29 NK Lokomotiva 0 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Dinamo Zagreb 11 9 2 0 28 7 29 ------------------------- 2 Rijeka 10 7 1 2 23 7 22 3 Hajduk Split 11 6 2 3 20 13 20 ------------------------- 4 Osijek 10 4 5 1 15 10 17 ------------------------- 5 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 11 3 4 4 8 11 13 6 NK Lokomotiva 11 3 3 5 13 16 12 7 Inter Zapresic 11 3 2 6 13 21 11 8 HNK Cibalia 11 3 0 8 12 27 9 ------------------------- 9 NK Rudes 10 1 4 5 9 21 7 ------------------------- 10 Istra 1961 10 1 3 6 5 13 6 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 1 Osijek v Istra 1961 (1500) NK Rudes v Rijeka (1700)