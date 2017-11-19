UPDATE 1-Soccer-Croatian championship results and standings

Nov 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, November 19 Dinamo Zagreb 2 NK Lokomotiva 0 Istra 1961 1 Hajduk Split 3 Saturday, November 18 Rijeka 0 Inter Zapresic 0 Osijek 1 HNK Cibalia 1 Friday, November 17 NK Rudes 1 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Dinamo Zagreb 16 12 4 0 37 11 40 ------------------------- 2 Hajduk Split 16 8 4 4 29 20 28 3 Osijek 16 7 7 2 25 17 28 ------------------------- 4 Rijeka 16 8 2 6 30 15 26 ------------------------- 5 Inter Zapresic 16 6 4 6 22 25 22 6 NK Lokomotiva 16 6 3 7 16 21 21 7 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 16 4 5 7 11 16 17 8 HNK Cibalia 16 4 2 10 17 35 14 ------------------------- 9 Istra 1961 16 3 4 9 13 21 13 ------------------------- 10 NK Rudes 16 2 5 9 16 35 11 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation