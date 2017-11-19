FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Croatian championship results and standings
#World Football
November 19, 2017 / 3:57 PM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Croatian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, November 19
Dinamo Zagreb 2 NK Lokomotiva            0  
Istra 1961    1 Hajduk Split             3  
Saturday, November 18
Rijeka        0 Inter Zapresic           0  
Osijek        1 HNK Cibalia              1  
Friday, November 17
NK Rudes      1 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 2  
   Standings                P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Dinamo Zagreb            16 12 4 0  37 11 40  
-------------------------
2  Hajduk Split             16 8  4 4  29 20 28  
3  Osijek                   16 7  7 2  25 17 28  
-------------------------
4  Rijeka                   16 8  2 6  30 15 26  
-------------------------
5  Inter Zapresic           16 6  4 6  22 25 22  
6  NK Lokomotiva            16 6  3 7  16 21 21  
7  Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 16 4  5 7  11 16 17  
8  HNK Cibalia              16 4  2 10 17 35 14  
-------------------------
9  Istra 1961               16 3  4 9  13 21 13  
-------------------------
10 NK Rudes                 16 2  5 9  16 35 11  
1:   Champions League preliminary round      
2-3: Europa League preliminary round         
4:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
9:   Relegation play-off                     
10:  Relegation

