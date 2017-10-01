FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Croatian championship results and standings
#World Football
October 1, 2017 / 4:54 PM / in 18 days

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Croatian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, October 1
Osijek        2 Istra 1961               1  
NK Rudes      1 Rijeka                   5  
Saturday, September 30
Hajduk Split  2 Inter Zapresic           0  
HNK Cibalia   2 Dinamo Zagreb            5  
Friday, September 29
NK Lokomotiva 0 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 0  
   Standings                P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Dinamo Zagreb            11 9 2 0 28 7  29  
-------------------------
2  Rijeka                   11 8 1 2 28 8  25  
3  Hajduk Split             11 6 2 3 20 13 20  
-------------------------
4  Osijek                   11 5 5 1 17 11 20  
-------------------------
5  Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 11 3 4 4 8  11 13  
6  NK Lokomotiva            11 3 3 5 13 16 12  
7  Inter Zapresic           11 3 2 6 13 21 11  
8  HNK Cibalia              11 3 0 8 12 27 9   
-------------------------
9  NK Rudes                 11 1 4 6 10 26 7   
-------------------------
10 Istra 1961               11 1 3 7 6  15 6   
1:   Champions League preliminary round      
2-3: Europa League preliminary round         
4:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
9:   Relegation play-off                     
10:  Relegation

