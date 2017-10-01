UPDATE 1-Soccer-Croatian championship results and standings

Oct 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 1 Osijek 2 Istra 1961 1 NK Rudes 1 Rijeka 5 Saturday, September 30 Hajduk Split 2 Inter Zapresic 0 HNK Cibalia 2 Dinamo Zagreb 5 Friday, September 29 NK Lokomotiva 0 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Dinamo Zagreb 11 9 2 0 28 7 29 ------------------------- 2 Rijeka 11 8 1 2 28 8 25 3 Hajduk Split 11 6 2 3 20 13 20 ------------------------- 4 Osijek 11 5 5 1 17 11 20 ------------------------- 5 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 11 3 4 4 8 11 13 6 NK Lokomotiva 11 3 3 5 13 16 12 7 Inter Zapresic 11 3 2 6 13 21 11 8 HNK Cibalia 11 3 0 8 12 27 9 ------------------------- 9 NK Rudes 11 1 4 6 10 26 7 ------------------------- 10 Istra 1961 11 1 3 7 6 15 6 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation