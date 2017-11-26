UPDATE 1-Soccer-Croatian championship results and standings

Nov 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, November 26 HNK Cibalia 1 Rijeka 2 NK Rudes 1 Dinamo Zagreb 1 Saturday, November 25 Hajduk Split 1 Osijek 1 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 2 Istra 1961 0 Friday, November 24 Inter Zapresic 1 NK Lokomotiva 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Dinamo Zagreb 17 12 5 0 38 12 41 ------------------------- 2 Rijeka 17 9 2 6 32 16 29 3 Hajduk Split 17 8 5 4 30 21 29 ------------------------- 4 Osijek 17 7 8 2 26 18 29 ------------------------- 5 Inter Zapresic 17 6 5 6 23 26 23 6 NK Lokomotiva 17 6 4 7 17 22 22 7 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 17 5 5 7 13 16 20 8 HNK Cibalia 17 4 2 11 18 37 14 ------------------------- 9 Istra 1961 17 3 4 10 13 23 13 ------------------------- 10 NK Rudes 17 2 6 9 17 36 12 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation