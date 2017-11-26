FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Croatian championship results and standings
#World Football
November 26, 2017 / 3:56 PM / in 16 hours

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Croatian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, November 26      
HNK Cibalia              1 Rijeka        2  
NK Rudes                 1 Dinamo Zagreb 1  
Saturday, November 25    
Hajduk Split             1 Osijek        1  
Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 2 Istra 1961    0  
Friday, November 24      
Inter Zapresic           1 NK Lokomotiva 1  
   Standings                P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Dinamo Zagreb            17 12 5 0  38 12 41  
-------------------------
2  Rijeka                   17 9  2 6  32 16 29  
3  Hajduk Split             17 8  5 4  30 21 29  
-------------------------
4  Osijek                   17 7  8 2  26 18 29  
-------------------------
5  Inter Zapresic           17 6  5 6  23 26 23  
6  NK Lokomotiva            17 6  4 7  17 22 22  
7  Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 17 5  5 7  13 16 20  
8  HNK Cibalia              17 4  2 11 18 37 14  
-------------------------
9  Istra 1961               17 3  4 10 13 23 13  
-------------------------
10 NK Rudes                 17 2  6 9  17 36 12  
1:   Champions League preliminary round      
2-3: Europa League preliminary round         
4:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
9:   Relegation play-off                     
10:  Relegation

