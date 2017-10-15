FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Croatian championship results and standings
#World Football
October 15, 2017 / 2:58 PM / in 6 days

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Croatian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, October 15       
Hajduk Split             2 HNK Cibalia    1  
Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 1 Inter Zapresic 2  
Saturday, October 14     
Dinamo Zagreb            1 Osijek         1  
Istra 1961               1 Rijeka         0  
Friday, October 13       
NK Rudes                 0 NK Lokomotiva  1  
   Standings                P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Dinamo Zagreb            12 9 3 0 29 8  30  
-------------------------
2  Rijeka                   12 8 1 3 28 9  25  
3  Hajduk Split             12 7 2 3 22 14 23  
-------------------------
4  Osijek                   12 5 6 1 18 12 21  
-------------------------
5  NK Lokomotiva            12 4 3 5 14 16 15  
6  Inter Zapresic           12 4 2 6 15 22 14  
7  Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 12 3 4 5 9  13 13  
8  Istra 1961               12 2 3 7 7  15 9   
-------------------------
9  HNK Cibalia              12 3 0 9 13 29 9   
-------------------------
10 NK Rudes                 12 1 4 7 10 27 7   
1:   Champions League preliminary round      
2-3: Europa League preliminary round         
4:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
9:   Relegation play-off                     
10:  Relegation

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
