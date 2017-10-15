UPDATE 1-Soccer-Croatian championship results and standings

Oct 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 15 Hajduk Split 2 HNK Cibalia 1 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 1 Inter Zapresic 2 Saturday, October 14 Dinamo Zagreb 1 Osijek 1 Istra 1961 1 Rijeka 0 Friday, October 13 NK Rudes 0 NK Lokomotiva 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Dinamo Zagreb 12 9 3 0 29 8 30 ------------------------- 2 Rijeka 12 8 1 3 28 9 25 3 Hajduk Split 12 7 2 3 22 14 23 ------------------------- 4 Osijek 12 5 6 1 18 12 21 ------------------------- 5 NK Lokomotiva 12 4 3 5 14 16 15 6 Inter Zapresic 12 4 2 6 15 22 14 7 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 12 3 4 5 9 13 13 8 Istra 1961 12 2 3 7 7 15 9 ------------------------- 9 HNK Cibalia 12 3 0 9 13 29 9 ------------------------- 10 NK Rudes 12 1 4 7 10 27 7 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation