FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Croatian championship results and standings
Sections
Featured
Former Yemeni strongman Saleh played his last hand and lost
yemen
Former Yemeni strongman Saleh played his last hand and lost
Poor regulation, dodgy pills spur plan for African drugs agency
health
Poor regulation, dodgy pills spur plan for African drugs agency
The battle against Islamic State
wider image
The battle against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
December 3, 2017 / 3:52 PM / in a day

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Croatian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, December 3
Dinamo Zagreb 1 Inter Zapresic           0  
NK Lokomotiva 1 HNK Cibalia              3  
Saturday, December 2
Rijeka        1 Hajduk Split             2  
Osijek        2 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 0  
   Standings                P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Dinamo Zagreb            18 13 5 0  39 12 44  
-------------------------
2  Hajduk Split             18 9  5 4  32 22 32  
3  Osijek                   18 8  8 2  28 18 32  
-------------------------
4  Rijeka                   18 9  2 7  33 18 29  
-------------------------
5  Inter Zapresic           18 6  5 7  23 27 23  
6  NK Lokomotiva            18 6  4 8  18 25 22  
7  Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 18 5  5 8  13 18 20  
8  HNK Cibalia              18 5  2 11 21 38 17  
-------------------------
9  Istra 1961               17 3  4 10 13 23 13  
-------------------------
10 NK Rudes                 17 2  6 9  17 36 12  
1:   Champions League preliminary round      
2-3: Europa League preliminary round         
4:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
9:   Relegation play-off                     
10:  Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                    
Monday, December 4   
Istra 1961           v NK Rudes (1700)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.