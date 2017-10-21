UPDATE 1-Soccer-Croatian championship results and standings

Oct 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 21 Hajduk Split 2 Dinamo Zagreb 2 HNK Cibalia 1 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 0 Friday, October 20 Inter Zapresic 3 NK Rudes 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Dinamo Zagreb 13 9 4 0 31 10 31 ------------------------- 2 Rijeka 12 8 1 3 28 9 25 3 Hajduk Split 13 7 3 3 24 16 24 ------------------------- 4 Osijek 12 5 6 1 18 12 21 ------------------------- 5 Inter Zapresic 13 5 2 6 18 23 17 6 NK Lokomotiva 12 4 3 5 14 16 15 7 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 13 3 4 6 9 14 13 8 HNK Cibalia 13 4 0 9 14 29 12 ------------------------- 9 Istra 1961 12 2 3 7 7 15 9 ------------------------- 10 NK Rudes 13 1 4 8 11 30 7 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 22 NK Lokomotiva v Istra 1961 (1300) Rijeka v Osijek (1700)