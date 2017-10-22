UPDATE 1-Soccer-Croatian championship results and standings

Oct 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 22 Rijeka 1 Osijek 2 NK Lokomotiva 1 Istra 1961 0 Saturday, October 21 Hajduk Split 2 Dinamo Zagreb 2 HNK Cibalia 1 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 0 Friday, October 20 Inter Zapresic 3 NK Rudes 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Dinamo Zagreb 13 9 4 0 31 10 31 ------------------------- 2 Rijeka 13 8 1 4 29 11 25 3 Hajduk Split 13 7 3 3 24 16 24 ------------------------- 4 Osijek 13 6 6 1 20 13 24 ------------------------- 5 NK Lokomotiva 13 5 3 5 15 16 18 6 Inter Zapresic 13 5 2 6 18 23 17 7 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 13 3 4 6 9 14 13 8 HNK Cibalia 13 4 0 9 14 29 12 ------------------------- 9 Istra 1961 13 2 3 8 7 16 9 ------------------------- 10 NK Rudes 13 1 4 8 11 30 7 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation