#World Football
October 22, 2017 / 2:54 PM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Croatian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, October 22
Rijeka         1 Osijek                   2  
NK Lokomotiva  1 Istra 1961               0  
Saturday, October 21
Hajduk Split   2 Dinamo Zagreb            2  
HNK Cibalia    1 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 0  
Friday, October 20
Inter Zapresic 3 NK Rudes                 1  
   Standings                P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Dinamo Zagreb            13 9 4 0 31 10 31  
-------------------------
2  Rijeka                   13 8 1 4 29 11 25  
3  Hajduk Split             13 7 3 3 24 16 24  
-------------------------
4  Osijek                   13 6 6 1 20 13 24  
-------------------------
5  NK Lokomotiva            13 5 3 5 15 16 18  
6  Inter Zapresic           13 5 2 6 18 23 17  
7  Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 13 3 4 6 9  14 13  
8  HNK Cibalia              13 4 0 9 14 29 12  
-------------------------
9  Istra 1961               13 2 3 8 7  16 9   
-------------------------
10 NK Rudes                 13 1 4 8 11 30 7   
1:   Champions League preliminary round      
2-3: Europa League preliminary round         
4:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
9:   Relegation play-off                     
10:  Relegation

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
