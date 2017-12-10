FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Croatian championship results and standings
December 10, 2017 / 3:57 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Croatian championship results and standings

    Dec 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, December 10
Rijeka         2 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 0  
NK Lokomotiva  0 Hajduk Split             2  
Saturday, December 9
Dinamo Zagreb  5 Istra 1961               1  
Osijek         3 NK Rudes                 0  
Friday, December 8
Inter Zapresic 3 HNK Cibalia              2  
   Standings                P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Dinamo Zagreb            19 14 5 0  44 13 47  
-------------------------
2  Osijek                   19 9  8 2  31 18 35  
3  Hajduk Split             19 10 5 4  34 22 35  
-------------------------
4  Rijeka                   19 10 2 7  35 18 32  
-------------------------
5  Inter Zapresic           19 7  5 7  26 29 26  
6  NK Lokomotiva            19 6  4 9  18 27 22  
7  Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 19 5  5 9  13 20 20  
8  HNK Cibalia              19 5  2 12 23 41 17  
-------------------------
9  Istra 1961               19 4  4 11 16 29 16  
-------------------------
10 NK Rudes                 19 2  6 11 18 41 12  
1:   Champions League preliminary round      
2-3: Europa League preliminary round         
4:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
9:   Relegation play-off                     
10:  Relegation

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
