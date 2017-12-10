UPDATE 1-Soccer-Croatian championship results and standings

Dec 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, December 10 Rijeka 2 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 0 NK Lokomotiva 0 Hajduk Split 2 Saturday, December 9 Dinamo Zagreb 5 Istra 1961 1 Osijek 3 NK Rudes 0 Friday, December 8 Inter Zapresic 3 HNK Cibalia 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Dinamo Zagreb 19 14 5 0 44 13 47 ------------------------- 2 Osijek 19 9 8 2 31 18 35 3 Hajduk Split 19 10 5 4 34 22 35 ------------------------- 4 Rijeka 19 10 2 7 35 18 32 ------------------------- 5 Inter Zapresic 19 7 5 7 26 29 26 6 NK Lokomotiva 19 6 4 9 18 27 22 7 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 19 5 5 9 13 20 20 8 HNK Cibalia 19 5 2 12 23 41 17 ------------------------- 9 Istra 1961 19 4 4 11 16 29 16 ------------------------- 10 NK Rudes 19 2 6 11 18 41 12 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation