UPDATE 1-Soccer-Croatian championship results and standings
October 28, 2017 / 3:00 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Croatian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, October 28
Dinamo Zagreb 3 Rijeka        1  
Osijek        3 NK Lokomotiva 0  
   Standings                P  W  D L F  A  Pts 
1  Dinamo Zagreb            14 10 4 0 34 11 34  
-------------------------
2  Osijek                   14 7  6 1 23 13 27  
3  Rijeka                   14 8  1 5 30 14 25  
-------------------------
4  Hajduk Split             13 7  3 3 24 16 24  
-------------------------
5  NK Lokomotiva            14 5  3 6 15 19 18  
6  Inter Zapresic           13 5  2 6 18 23 17  
7  Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 13 3  4 6 9  14 13  
8  HNK Cibalia              13 4  0 9 14 29 12  
-------------------------
9  Istra 1961               13 2  3 8 7  16 9   
-------------------------
10 NK Rudes                 13 1  4 8 11 30 7   
1:   Champions League preliminary round      
2-3: Europa League preliminary round         
4:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
9:   Relegation play-off                     
10:  Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                              
Sunday, October 29       
Slaven Belupo Koprivnica v Hajduk Split   (1400)  
NK Rudes                 v HNK Cibalia    (1800)  
Monday, October 30       
Istra 1961               v Inter Zapresic (1700)

