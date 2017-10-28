UPDATE 1-Soccer-Croatian championship results and standings

Oct 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 28 Dinamo Zagreb 3 Rijeka 1 Osijek 3 NK Lokomotiva 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Dinamo Zagreb 14 10 4 0 34 11 34 ------------------------- 2 Osijek 14 7 6 1 23 13 27 3 Rijeka 14 8 1 5 30 14 25 ------------------------- 4 Hajduk Split 13 7 3 3 24 16 24 ------------------------- 5 NK Lokomotiva 14 5 3 6 15 19 18 6 Inter Zapresic 13 5 2 6 18 23 17 7 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 13 3 4 6 9 14 13 8 HNK Cibalia 13 4 0 9 14 29 12 ------------------------- 9 Istra 1961 13 2 3 8 7 16 9 ------------------------- 10 NK Rudes 13 1 4 8 11 30 7 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 29 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica v Hajduk Split (1400) NK Rudes v HNK Cibalia (1800) Monday, October 30 Istra 1961 v Inter Zapresic (1700)