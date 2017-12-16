UPDATE 1-Soccer-Croatian championship results and standings

Dec 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, December 16 Dinamo Zagreb 1 HNK Cibalia 0 Istra 1961 1 Osijek 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Dinamo Zagreb 20 15 5 0 45 13 50 ------------------------- 2 Osijek 20 9 9 2 32 19 36 3 Hajduk Split 19 10 5 4 34 22 35 ------------------------- 4 Rijeka 19 10 2 7 35 18 32 ------------------------- 5 Inter Zapresic 19 7 5 7 26 29 26 6 NK Lokomotiva 19 6 4 9 18 27 22 7 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 19 5 5 9 13 20 20 8 Istra 1961 20 4 5 11 17 30 17 ------------------------- 9 HNK Cibalia 20 5 2 13 23 42 17 ------------------------- 10 NK Rudes 19 2 6 11 18 41 12 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 17 Hajduk Split v Inter Zapresic (1400) Rijeka v NK Rudes (1600)