FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Croatian championship results and standings
Sections
Featured
UK business insolvency risk rises as Brexit approaches
Economy
UK business insolvency risk rises as Brexit approaches
Shocked Gatlin sacks coach after doping claim
sport
Shocked Gatlin sacks coach after doping claim
Pictures of the year
Pictures
Pictures of the year
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
December 17, 2017 / 3:53 PM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Croatian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, December 17
Hajduk Split  5 Inter Zapresic 0  
Rijeka        3 NK Rudes       0  
Saturday, December 16
Dinamo Zagreb 1 HNK Cibalia    0  
Istra 1961    1 Osijek         1  
   Standings                P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Dinamo Zagreb            20 15 5 0  45 13 50  
-------------------------
2  Hajduk Split             20 11 5 4  39 22 38  
3  Osijek                   20 9  9 2  32 19 36  
-------------------------
4  Rijeka                   20 11 2 7  38 18 35  
-------------------------
5  Inter Zapresic           20 7  5 8  26 34 26  
6  NK Lokomotiva            19 6  4 9  18 27 22  
7  Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 19 5  5 9  13 20 20  
8  Istra 1961               20 4  5 11 17 30 17  
-------------------------
9  HNK Cibalia              20 5  2 13 23 42 17  
-------------------------
10 NK Rudes                 20 2  6 12 18 44 12  
1:   Champions League preliminary round      
2-3: Europa League preliminary round         
4:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
9:   Relegation play-off                     
10:  Relegation

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.