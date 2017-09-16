UPDATE 1-Soccer-Croatian championship results and standings

Sept 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, September 16 Inter Zapresic 1 Dinamo Zagreb 3 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 1 Osijek 1 Friday, September 15 HNK Cibalia 0 NK Lokomotiva 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Dinamo Zagreb 9 8 1 0 23 5 25 ------------------------- 2 Rijeka 8 6 0 2 20 6 18 3 Hajduk Split 8 5 1 2 16 9 16 ------------------------- 4 Osijek 9 4 4 1 14 9 16 ------------------------- 5 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 9 3 2 4 7 10 11 6 NK Lokomotiva 9 3 1 5 11 14 10 7 HNK Cibalia 9 3 0 6 9 20 9 8 Inter Zapresic 9 2 2 5 11 18 8 ------------------------- 9 Istra 1961 8 1 2 5 5 12 5 ------------------------- 10 NK Rudes 8 0 3 5 7 20 3 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 17 Hajduk Split v Rijeka (1500) NK Rudes v Istra 1961 (1700)