UPDATE 1-Soccer-Croatian championship results and standings

Sept 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, September 17 Hajduk Split 0 Rijeka 2 NK Rudes 1 Istra 1961 0 Saturday, September 16 Inter Zapresic 1 Dinamo Zagreb 3 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 1 Osijek 1 Friday, September 15 HNK Cibalia 0 NK Lokomotiva 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Dinamo Zagreb 9 8 1 0 23 5 25 ------------------------- 2 Rijeka 9 7 0 2 22 6 21 3 Hajduk Split 9 5 1 3 16 11 16 ------------------------- 4 Osijek 9 4 4 1 14 9 16 ------------------------- 5 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 9 3 2 4 7 10 11 6 NK Lokomotiva 9 3 1 5 11 14 10 7 HNK Cibalia 9 3 0 6 9 20 9 8 Inter Zapresic 9 2 2 5 11 18 8 ------------------------- 9 NK Rudes 9 1 3 5 8 20 6 ------------------------- 10 Istra 1961 9 1 2 6 5 13 5 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation