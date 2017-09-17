FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Croatian championship results and standings
#World Football
September 17, 2017 / 4:56 PM / in a month

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Croatian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, September 17     
Hajduk Split             0 Rijeka        2  
NK Rudes                 1 Istra 1961    0  
Saturday, September 16   
Inter Zapresic           1 Dinamo Zagreb 3  
Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 1 Osijek        1  
Friday, September 15     
HNK Cibalia              0 NK Lokomotiva 1  
   Standings                P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Dinamo Zagreb            9 8 1 0 23 5  25  
-------------------------
2  Rijeka                   9 7 0 2 22 6  21  
3  Hajduk Split             9 5 1 3 16 11 16  
-------------------------
4  Osijek                   9 4 4 1 14 9  16  
-------------------------
5  Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 9 3 2 4 7  10 11  
6  NK Lokomotiva            9 3 1 5 11 14 10  
7  HNK Cibalia              9 3 0 6 9  20 9   
8  Inter Zapresic           9 2 2 5 11 18 8   
-------------------------
9  NK Rudes                 9 1 3 5 8  20 6   
-------------------------
10 Istra 1961               9 1 2 6 5  13 5   
1:   Champions League preliminary round      
2-3: Europa League preliminary round         
4:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
9:   Relegation play-off                     
10:  Relegation

