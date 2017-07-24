FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
13 days ago
Soccer-Danish championship results and standings
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
July 24, 2017 / 6:56 PM / 13 days ago

Soccer-Danish championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    July 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Monday 
Monday, July 24
FC Helsingor  0 OB Odense     2  
Sunday, July 23
AaB Aalborg   1 SonderjyskE   4  
Horsens       4 Lyngby        1  
Midtjylland   2 Silkeborg IF  0  
Nordsjaelland 3 Brondby       2  
Saturday, July 22
Randers       0 FC Copenhagen 3  
Friday, July 21
AGF Aarhus    2 Hobro IK      0  
   Standings     P W D L F A Pts 
1  Horsens       2 2 0 0 6 2 6   
2  Nordsjaelland 2 2 0 0 5 3 6   
3  SonderjyskE   2 1 1 0 4 1 4   
4  FC Copenhagen 2 1 1 0 4 1 4   
5  Brondby       2 1 0 1 6 3 3   
6  OB Odense     2 1 0 1 3 2 3   
-------------------------
7  AGF Aarhus    2 1 0 1 3 2 3   
8  Hobro IK      2 1 0 1 2 3 3   
9  Lyngby        2 1 0 1 3 5 3   
10 Midtjylland   2 1 0 1 2 4 3   
11 AaB Aalborg   2 0 1 1 2 5 1   
12 Randers       2 0 1 1 0 3 1   
13 FC Helsingor  2 0 0 2 1 4 0   
13 Silkeborg IF  2 0 0 2 1 4 0   
1-6:  Championship play-off 
7-14: Play-off

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.