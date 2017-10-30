FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Danish championship results and standings
Sections
Featured
Two ex-Trump aides charged in Russia probe, third pleads guilty
U.S.
Two ex-Trump aides charged in Russia probe, third pleads guilty
China considers three-year jail terms for disrespecting flag
China
China considers three-year jail terms for disrespecting flag
Mo Farah splits with coach Salazar, moving back to London
Sport
Mo Farah splits with coach Salazar, moving back to London
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
October 30, 2017 / 7:55 PM / in 15 hours

Soccer-Danish championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Monday 
Monday, October 30
Brondby      3 Randers       1  
Sunday, October 29
AaB Aalborg  0 OB Odense     2  
Horsens      1 FC Copenhagen 1  
Lyngby       2 Midtjylland   2  
SonderjyskE  1 Hobro IK      1  
Saturday, October 28
FC Helsingor 2 Silkeborg IF  0  
Friday, October 27
AGF Aarhus   1 Nordsjaelland 4  
   Standings     P  W D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Brondby       14 9 3 2  29 12 30  
2  Midtjylland   14 9 2 3  34 21 29  
3  Nordsjaelland 14 9 2 3  35 25 29  
4  Hobro IK      14 6 5 3  23 17 23  
5  FC Copenhagen 14 6 4 4  26 16 22  
6  OB Odense     14 5 6 3  15 11 21  
-------------------------
7  Horsens       14 5 6 3  20 17 21  
8  Lyngby        14 4 5 5  21 27 17  
9  AaB Aalborg   14 3 7 4  13 18 16  
10 AGF Aarhus    14 4 2 8  15 26 14  
11 Silkeborg IF  14 4 1 9  14 26 13  
12 SonderjyskE   14 2 6 6  20 23 12  
13 FC Helsingor  14 4 0 10 12 27 12  
14 Randers       14 1 5 8  11 22 8   
1-6:  Championship play-off 
7-14: Play-off

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.