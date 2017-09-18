Soccer-Danish championship results and standings

Sept 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Monday Monday, September 18 Nordsjaelland 1 AGF Aarhus 2 Sunday, September 17 Brondby 0 AaB Aalborg 0 FC Helsingor 0 FC Copenhagen 4 Midtjylland 5 Hobro IK 1 Saturday, September 16 SonderjyskE 2 Horsens 2 Friday, September 15 Randers 0 Lyngby 0 Silkeborg IF 1 OB Odense 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Nordsjaelland 9 6 1 2 22 14 19 2 Hobro IK 9 5 2 2 14 11 17 3 Midtjylland 9 5 1 3 20 16 16 4 Brondby 9 4 3 2 15 9 15 5 FC Copenhagen 9 4 3 2 16 11 15 6 Horsens 9 3 4 2 12 10 13 ------------------------- 7 AGF Aarhus 9 3 2 4 9 12 11 8 SonderjyskE 9 2 4 3 17 14 10 9 OB Odense 9 2 4 3 7 8 10 10 Silkeborg IF 9 3 1 5 10 12 10 11 AaB Aalborg 9 1 6 2 7 10 9 12 Lyngby 9 2 3 4 12 20 9 13 FC Helsingor 9 3 0 6 9 18 9 14 Randers 9 1 4 4 6 11 7 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Play-off