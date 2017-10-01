UPDATE 3-Soccer-Danish championship results and standings

Oct 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 1 Brondby 4 SonderjyskE 0 Midtjylland 4 AaB Aalborg 1 Lyngby 3 FC Copenhagen 1 Silkeborg IF 2 Nordsjaelland 4 Saturday, September 30 Hobro IK 1 OB Odense 1 Friday, September 29 FC Helsingor 1 AGF Aarhus 5 Randers 0 Horsens 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Nordsjaelland 11 7 2 2 28 18 23 2 Midtjylland 11 7 1 3 27 17 22 3 Brondby 11 6 3 2 21 10 21 4 Horsens 11 5 4 2 15 10 19 5 FC Copenhagen 11 5 3 3 21 14 18 6 Hobro IK 11 5 3 3 16 14 18 ------------------------- 7 OB Odense 11 3 5 3 11 10 14 8 AGF Aarhus 11 4 2 5 14 16 14 9 AaB Aalborg 11 2 6 3 11 15 12 10 Lyngby 11 3 3 5 16 24 12 11 SonderjyskE 11 2 5 4 19 20 11 12 Silkeborg IF 11 3 1 7 12 20 10 13 FC Helsingor 11 3 0 8 10 25 9 14 Randers 11 1 4 6 7 15 7 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Play-off