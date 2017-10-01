FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 3-Soccer-Danish championship results and standings
#World Football
October 1, 2017 / 11:52 AM / 18 days ago

UPDATE 3-Soccer-Danish championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, October 1
Brondby      4 SonderjyskE   0  
Midtjylland  4 AaB Aalborg   1  
Lyngby       3 FC Copenhagen 1  
Silkeborg IF 2 Nordsjaelland 4  
Saturday, September 30
Hobro IK     1 OB Odense     1  
Friday, September 29
FC Helsingor 1 AGF Aarhus    5  
Randers      0 Horsens       1  
   Standings     P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Nordsjaelland 11 7 2 2 28 18 23  
2  Midtjylland   11 7 1 3 27 17 22  
3  Brondby       11 6 3 2 21 10 21  
4  Horsens       11 5 4 2 15 10 19  
5  FC Copenhagen 11 5 3 3 21 14 18  
6  Hobro IK      11 5 3 3 16 14 18  
-------------------------
7  OB Odense     11 3 5 3 11 10 14  
8  AGF Aarhus    11 4 2 5 14 16 14  
9  AaB Aalborg   11 2 6 3 11 15 12  
10 Lyngby        11 3 3 5 16 24 12  
11 SonderjyskE   11 2 5 4 19 20 11  
12 Silkeborg IF  11 3 1 7 12 20 10  
13 FC Helsingor  11 3 0 8 10 25 9   
14 Randers       11 1 4 6 7  15 7   
1-6:  Championship play-off 
7-14: Play-off

