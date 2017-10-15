FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 3-Soccer-Danish championship results and standings
#World Football
October 15, 2017 / 11:53 AM / 6 days ago

UPDATE 3-Soccer-Danish championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, October 15
AaB Aalborg   1 FC Helsingor  0  
Horsens       2 Hobro IK      2  
Brondby       4 Silkeborg IF  1  
OB Odense     1 FC Copenhagen 0  
Saturday, October 14
Nordsjaelland 3 Randers       2  
Friday, October 13
SonderjyskE   0 Midtjylland   1  
   Standings     P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Nordsjaelland 12 8 2 2 31 20 26  
2  Midtjylland   12 8 1 3 28 17 25  
3  Brondby       12 7 3 2 25 11 24  
4  Horsens       12 5 5 2 17 12 20  
5  Hobro IK      12 5 4 3 18 16 19  
6  FC Copenhagen 12 5 3 4 21 15 18  
-------------------------
7  OB Odense     12 4 5 3 12 10 17  
8  AaB Aalborg   12 3 6 3 12 15 15  
9  AGF Aarhus    11 4 2 5 14 16 14  
10 Lyngby        11 3 3 5 16 24 12  
11 SonderjyskE   12 2 5 5 19 21 11  
12 Silkeborg IF  12 3 1 8 13 24 10  
13 FC Helsingor  12 3 0 9 10 26 9   
14 Randers       12 1 4 7 9  18 7   
1-6:  Championship play-off 
7-14: Play-off              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                  
Monday, October 16   
AGF Aarhus           v Lyngby (1700)

