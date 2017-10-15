UPDATE 3-Soccer-Danish championship results and standings

Oct 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 15 AaB Aalborg 1 FC Helsingor 0 Horsens 2 Hobro IK 2 Brondby 4 Silkeborg IF 1 OB Odense 1 FC Copenhagen 0 Saturday, October 14 Nordsjaelland 3 Randers 2 Friday, October 13 SonderjyskE 0 Midtjylland 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Nordsjaelland 12 8 2 2 31 20 26 2 Midtjylland 12 8 1 3 28 17 25 3 Brondby 12 7 3 2 25 11 24 4 Horsens 12 5 5 2 17 12 20 5 Hobro IK 12 5 4 3 18 16 19 6 FC Copenhagen 12 5 3 4 21 15 18 ------------------------- 7 OB Odense 12 4 5 3 12 10 17 8 AaB Aalborg 12 3 6 3 12 15 15 9 AGF Aarhus 11 4 2 5 14 16 14 10 Lyngby 11 3 3 5 16 24 12 11 SonderjyskE 12 2 5 5 19 21 11 12 Silkeborg IF 12 3 1 8 13 24 10 13 FC Helsingor 12 3 0 9 10 26 9 14 Randers 12 1 4 7 9 18 7 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, October 16 AGF Aarhus v Lyngby (1700)