UPDATE 3-Soccer-Danish championship results and standings
October 29, 2017 / 12:56 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

UPDATE 3-Soccer-Danish championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, October 29
AaB Aalborg  0 OB Odense     2  
Horsens      1 FC Copenhagen 1  
Lyngby       2 Midtjylland   2  
SonderjyskE  1 Hobro IK      1  
Saturday, October 28
FC Helsingor 2 Silkeborg IF  0  
Friday, October 27
AGF Aarhus   1 Nordsjaelland 4  
   Standings     P  W D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Midtjylland   14 9 2 3  34 21 29  
2  Nordsjaelland 14 9 2 3  35 25 29  
3  Brondby       13 8 3 2  26 11 27  
4  Hobro IK      14 6 5 3  23 17 23  
5  FC Copenhagen 14 6 4 4  26 16 22  
6  OB Odense     14 5 6 3  15 11 21  
-------------------------
7  Horsens       14 5 6 3  20 17 21  
8  Lyngby        14 4 5 5  21 27 17  
9  AaB Aalborg   14 3 7 4  13 18 16  
10 AGF Aarhus    14 4 2 8  15 26 14  
11 Silkeborg IF  14 4 1 9  14 26 13  
12 SonderjyskE   14 2 6 6  20 23 12  
13 FC Helsingor  14 4 0 10 12 27 12  
14 Randers       13 1 5 7  10 19 8   
1-6:  Championship play-off 
7-14: Play-off              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                   
Monday, October 30   
Brondby              v Randers (1800)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
