UPDATE 3-Soccer-Danish championship results and standings

Oct 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 29 AaB Aalborg 0 OB Odense 2 Horsens 1 FC Copenhagen 1 Lyngby 2 Midtjylland 2 SonderjyskE 1 Hobro IK 1 Saturday, October 28 FC Helsingor 2 Silkeborg IF 0 Friday, October 27 AGF Aarhus 1 Nordsjaelland 4 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Midtjylland 14 9 2 3 34 21 29 2 Nordsjaelland 14 9 2 3 35 25 29 3 Brondby 13 8 3 2 26 11 27 4 Hobro IK 14 6 5 3 23 17 23 5 FC Copenhagen 14 6 4 4 26 16 22 6 OB Odense 14 5 6 3 15 11 21 ------------------------- 7 Horsens 14 5 6 3 20 17 21 8 Lyngby 14 4 5 5 21 27 17 9 AaB Aalborg 14 3 7 4 13 18 16 10 AGF Aarhus 14 4 2 8 15 26 14 11 Silkeborg IF 14 4 1 9 14 26 13 12 SonderjyskE 14 2 6 6 20 23 12 13 FC Helsingor 14 4 0 10 12 27 12 14 Randers 13 1 5 7 10 19 8 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, October 30 Brondby v Randers (1800)