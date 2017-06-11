FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Soccer-Ecuador championship 1st round results and standings
#World Football
June 11, 2017 / 9:57 PM / 2 months ago

Soccer-Ecuador championship 1st round results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    June 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round matches on Sunday 
Sunday, June 11         
Fuerza Amarilla         1 Delfin       1  
Saturday, June 10       
Independiente del Valle 2 LDU de Quito 1  
Friday, June 9          
Barcelona SC            4 Clan Juvenil 1  
Deportivo Cuenca        3 El Nacional  1  
   Standings               P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Delfin                  18 10 8 0  26 10 38  
-------------------------
2  Independiente del Valle 18 10 5 3  26 14 35  
3  Barcelona SC            16 9  4 3  27 14 31  
4  Emelec                  15 8  7 0  22 10 31  
5  Deportivo Cuenca        18 6  7 5  21 19 25  
6  Macara                  17 6  4 7  17 22 22  
7  River Ecuador           17 5  6 6  18 19 21  
8  Universidad Catolica    16 5  5 6  25 20 20  
9  El Nacional             18 3  7 8  19 30 16  
10 Fuerza Amarilla         18 2  7 9  13 25 13  
11 LDU de Quito            16 1  7 8  15 25 10  
12 Clan Juvenil            17 2  3 12 14 35 9   
1: Copa Libertadores

