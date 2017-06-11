Soccer-Ecuador championship 1st round results and standings

June 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round matches on Sunday Sunday, June 11 Fuerza Amarilla 1 Delfin 1 Saturday, June 10 Independiente del Valle 2 LDU de Quito 1 Friday, June 9 Barcelona SC 4 Clan Juvenil 1 Deportivo Cuenca 3 El Nacional 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Delfin 18 10 8 0 26 10 38 ------------------------- 2 Independiente del Valle 18 10 5 3 26 14 35 3 Barcelona SC 16 9 4 3 27 14 31 4 Emelec 15 8 7 0 22 10 31 5 Deportivo Cuenca 18 6 7 5 21 19 25 6 Macara 17 6 4 7 17 22 22 7 River Ecuador 17 5 6 6 18 19 21 8 Universidad Catolica 16 5 5 6 25 20 20 9 El Nacional 18 3 7 8 19 30 16 10 Fuerza Amarilla 18 2 7 9 13 25 13 11 LDU de Quito 16 1 7 8 15 25 10 12 Clan Juvenil 17 2 3 12 14 35 9 1: Copa Libertadores