a month ago
Soccer-Ecuador championship 1st round results and standings
#World Football
June 29, 2017 / 3:15 PM / a month ago

Soccer-Ecuador championship 1st round results and standings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    June 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round match on Wednesday 
Wednesday, June 28
Barcelona SC 2 Emelec 1  
   Standings               P  W  D  L  F  A  Pts 
1  Delfin                  20 12 8  0  31 12 44  
-------------------------
2  Barcelona SC            20 11 5  4  34 19 38  
3  Independiente del Valle 20 10 7  3  27 15 37  
4  Emelec                  20 8  10 2  30 20 34  
5  Macara                  20 8  5  7  26 28 29  
6  Deportivo Cuenca        20 6  8  6  22 22 26  
7  Universidad Catolica    19 6  6  7  31 24 24  
8  River Ecuador           20 5  8  7  19 24 23  
9  El Nacional             20 3  8  9  21 34 17  
10 Fuerza Amarilla         20 2  9  9  14 26 15  
11 LDU de Quito            19 1  10 8  18 28 13  
12 Clan Juvenil            20 2  6  12 19 40 12  
1: Copa Libertadores

