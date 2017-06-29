Soccer-Ecuador championship 1st round results and standings

June 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round match on Wednesday Wednesday, June 28 Barcelona SC 2 Emelec 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Delfin 20 12 8 0 31 12 44 ------------------------- 2 Barcelona SC 20 11 5 4 34 19 38 3 Independiente del Valle 20 10 7 3 27 15 37 4 Emelec 20 8 10 2 30 20 34 5 Macara 20 8 5 7 26 28 29 6 Deportivo Cuenca 20 6 8 6 22 22 26 7 Universidad Catolica 19 6 6 7 31 24 24 8 River Ecuador 20 5 8 7 19 24 23 9 El Nacional 20 3 8 9 21 34 17 10 Fuerza Amarilla 20 2 9 9 14 26 15 11 LDU de Quito 19 1 10 8 18 28 13 12 Clan Juvenil 20 2 6 12 19 40 12 1: Copa Libertadores