#World Football
October 7, 2017 / 10:27 PM / 12 days ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Ecuador championship 2nd round results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 7 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 2nd Round matches on Saturday 
Sunday, October 8
Barcelona SC      Emelec         Postponed 
Saturday, October 7
El Nacional     1 Macara       0           
Fuerza Amarilla 1 LDU de Quito 1           
   Standings               P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Delfin                  12 6 5 1 15 6  23  
-------------------------
2  Emelec                  11 7 1 3 20 12 22  
3  Deportivo Cuenca        12 6 3 3 18 13 21  
4  Independiente del Valle 12 6 3 3 22 18 21  
5  El Nacional             12 6 2 4 24 13 20  
6  Macara                  13 5 4 4 20 13 19  
7  LDU de Quito            12 5 4 3 18 13 19  
8  Barcelona SC            10 2 5 3 8  7  11  
9  Fuerza Amarilla         12 3 2 7 11 20 11  
10 Clan Juvenil            12 3 2 7 18 33 11  
11 Guayaquil City          12 1 6 5 7  18 9   
12 Universidad Catolica    12 2 1 9 11 26 7   
1: Copa Libertadores 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                     
Sunday, October 8    
Barcelona SC         v Emelec  Postponed

