UPDATE 1-Soccer-Ecuador championship 2nd round results and standings

Oct 7 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 2nd Round matches on Saturday Sunday, October 8 Barcelona SC Emelec Postponed Saturday, October 7 El Nacional 1 Macara 0 Fuerza Amarilla 1 LDU de Quito 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Delfin 12 6 5 1 15 6 23 ------------------------- 2 Emelec 11 7 1 3 20 12 22 3 Deportivo Cuenca 12 6 3 3 18 13 21 4 Independiente del Valle 12 6 3 3 22 18 21 5 El Nacional 12 6 2 4 24 13 20 6 Macara 13 5 4 4 20 13 19 7 LDU de Quito 12 5 4 3 18 13 19 8 Barcelona SC 10 2 5 3 8 7 11 9 Fuerza Amarilla 12 3 2 7 11 20 11 10 Clan Juvenil 12 3 2 7 18 33 11 11 Guayaquil City 12 1 6 5 7 18 9 12 Universidad Catolica 12 2 1 9 11 26 7 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 8 Barcelona SC v Emelec Postponed