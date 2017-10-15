FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 15, 2017 / 7:08 PM / 6 days ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Ecuador championship 2nd round results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 2nd Round matches on Sunday 
Sunday, October 15   
Clan Juvenil         1 Emelec                  2      
Macara               1 LDU de Quito            1      
Saturday, October 14 
Delfin               2 El Nacional             1      
Fuerza Amarilla      0 Guayaquil City          3 awd. 
Friday, October 13   
Barcelona SC         1 Independiente del Valle 1      
Universidad Catolica 2 Deportivo Cuenca        2      
   Standings               P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Delfin                  13 7 5 1 17 7  26  
-------------------------
2  Emelec                  12 8 1 3 22 13 25  
3  Deportivo Cuenca        13 6 4 3 20 15 22  
4  Independiente del Valle 13 6 4 3 23 19 22  
5  El Nacional             13 6 2 5 25 15 20  
6  Macara                  14 5 5 4 21 14 20  
7  LDU de Quito            13 5 5 3 19 14 20  
8  Barcelona SC            11 2 6 3 9  8  12  
9  Guayaquil City          13 2 6 5 10 18 12  
10 Fuerza Amarilla         13 3 2 8 11 23 11  
11 Clan Juvenil            13 3 2 8 19 35 11  
12 Universidad Catolica    13 2 2 9 13 28 8   
1: Copa Libertadores

