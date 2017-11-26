FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Ecuador championship 2nd round results and standings
Sections
Featured
UK government pitches new industry plan
The road to Brexit
UK government pitches new industry plan
German government talks probably a month away
Germany
German government talks probably a month away
Berlusconi suggests Italian general could be next PM
Italy
Berlusconi suggests Italian general could be next PM
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
November 26, 2017 / 6:26 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Ecuador championship 2nd round results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 2nd Round matches on Sunday 
Sunday, November 26     
Barcelona SC            3 Deportivo Cuenca     0  
Delfin                  1 Macara               1  
El Nacional             3 Universidad Catolica 1  
LDU de Quito            2 Emelec               4  
Saturday, November 25   
Fuerza Amarilla         3 Clan Juvenil         2  
Independiente del Valle 4 Guayaquil City       1  
   Standings               P  W  D  L  F  A  Pts 
1  Emelec                  20 13 3  4  36 17 42  
-------------------------
2  El Nacional             20 11 4  5  41 23 37  
3  Delfin                  20 8  10 2  27 18 34  
4  Macara                  20 9  6  5  27 17 33  
5  Independiente del Valle 20 8  6  6  39 30 30  
6  Barcelona SC            20 7  8  5  24 19 29  
7  LDU de Quito            20 8  5  7  32 28 29  
8  Deportivo Cuenca        20 8  5  7  25 23 29  
9  Guayaquil City          20 4  7  9  15 28 19  
10 Fuerza Amarilla         20 5  2  13 17 40 17  
11 Clan Juvenil            20 4  4  12 26 48 16  
12 Universidad Catolica    20 4  2  14 21 39 14  
1: Copa Libertadores

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.