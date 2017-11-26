UPDATE 2-Soccer-Ecuador championship 2nd round results and standings

Nov 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 2nd Round matches on Sunday Sunday, November 26 Barcelona SC 3 Deportivo Cuenca 0 Delfin 1 Macara 1 El Nacional 3 Universidad Catolica 1 LDU de Quito 2 Emelec 4 Saturday, November 25 Fuerza Amarilla 3 Clan Juvenil 2 Independiente del Valle 4 Guayaquil City 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Emelec 20 13 3 4 36 17 42 ------------------------- 2 El Nacional 20 11 4 5 41 23 37 3 Delfin 20 8 10 2 27 18 34 4 Macara 20 9 6 5 27 17 33 5 Independiente del Valle 20 8 6 6 39 30 30 6 Barcelona SC 20 7 8 5 24 19 29 7 LDU de Quito 20 8 5 7 32 28 29 8 Deportivo Cuenca 20 8 5 7 25 23 29 9 Guayaquil City 20 4 7 9 15 28 19 10 Fuerza Amarilla 20 5 2 13 17 40 17 11 Clan Juvenil 20 4 4 12 26 48 16 12 Universidad Catolica 20 4 2 14 21 39 14 1: Copa Libertadores