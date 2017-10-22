FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World Football
October 22, 2017 / 6:29 PM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 3-Soccer-Ecuador championship 2nd round results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 2nd Round matches on Sunday 
Sunday, October 22      
Deportivo Cuenca        0 Macara               1  
El Nacional             3 Barcelona SC         3  
Emelec                  2 Universidad Catolica 0  
Guayaquil City          0 Clan Juvenil         0  
Independiente del Valle 6 Fuerza Amarilla      0  
LDU de Quito            5 Delfin               2  
   Standings               P  W D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Emelec                  13 9 1 3  24 13 28  
-------------------------
2  Delfin                  15 7 6 2  21 14 27  
3  Independiente del Valle 15 7 5 3  31 21 26  
4  LDU de Quito            15 7 5 3  27 17 26  
5  Deportivo Cuenca        15 7 4 4  23 16 25  
6  El Nacional             15 7 3 5  30 19 24  
7  Macara                  15 6 5 4  22 14 23  
8  Guayaquil City          15 3 7 5  12 19 16  
9  Barcelona SC            13 2 7 4  13 13 13  
10 Clan Juvenil            15 3 3 9  19 38 12  
11 Fuerza Amarilla         15 3 2 10 12 32 11  
12 Universidad Catolica    15 2 2 11 14 32 8   
1: Copa Libertadores

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
