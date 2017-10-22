UPDATE 3-Soccer-Ecuador championship 2nd round results and standings

Oct 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 2nd Round matches on Sunday Sunday, October 22 Deportivo Cuenca 0 Macara 1 El Nacional 3 Barcelona SC 3 Emelec 2 Universidad Catolica 0 Guayaquil City 0 Clan Juvenil 0 Independiente del Valle 6 Fuerza Amarilla 0 LDU de Quito 5 Delfin 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Emelec 13 9 1 3 24 13 28 ------------------------- 2 Delfin 15 7 6 2 21 14 27 3 Independiente del Valle 15 7 5 3 31 21 26 4 LDU de Quito 15 7 5 3 27 17 26 5 Deportivo Cuenca 15 7 4 4 23 16 25 6 El Nacional 15 7 3 5 30 19 24 7 Macara 15 6 5 4 22 14 23 8 Guayaquil City 15 3 7 5 12 19 16 9 Barcelona SC 13 2 7 4 13 13 13 10 Clan Juvenil 15 3 3 9 19 38 12 11 Fuerza Amarilla 15 3 2 10 12 32 11 12 Universidad Catolica 15 2 2 11 14 32 8 1: Copa Libertadores