FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Bellerin earns Arsenal 2-2 draw with Chelsea
Sections
Featured
Commentary: Banks rake in record fees to beat trading blues
banks
Commentary: Banks rake in record fees to beat trading blues
Tony Blair tells UK voters - time is running out to stop Brexit folly
brexit
Tony Blair tells UK voters - time is running out to stop Brexit folly
Iraq's Abadi in high-stakes plan to rein in Iranian-backed militias
iraq
Iraq's Abadi in high-stakes plan to rein in Iranian-backed militias
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Football News
January 3, 2018 / 9:51 PM / Updated a day ago

Soccer-Bellerin earns Arsenal 2-2 draw with Chelsea

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Arsenal and Chelsea drew 2-2 in thriller

* Alvaro Morata wasted a great early chance for Chelsea

* Alexis Sanchez’s shot struck both posts after a save by Courtois

* Jack Wilshere smashed Arsenal ahead in the 63rd minute

* Chelsea levelled through an Eden Hazard penalty

* Marcos Alonso met low cross to put Chelsea ahead

* Hector Bellerin’s sublime finish earned Arsenal a point

* Arsenal play Bournemouth next, Chelsea at home to Leicester

ARSENAL 2 CHELSEA 2

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Hector Bellerin made amends for conceding a penalty with a superb stoppage-time equaliser to earn Arsenal a 2-2 draw with Chelsea in a scintillating Premier League game on Wednesday.

There were chances galore for both sides but it was not until the 63rd minute that Jack Wilshere blasted Arsenal ahead with a superb finish past Thibaut Courtois.

Bellerin tripped Hazard four minutes later and Hazard tucked away the penalty and Chelsea appeared to be heading back into second spot when Marcos Alonso struck from close range.

Bellerin made sure Arsenal earned the point they deserved, however, with a sublime half-volley in the second minute of stoppage time.

There was still time for Chelsea substitute Davide Zappacosta to hit the crossbar but a draw was a fair result. Chelsea remained in third place with 46 points, 16 behind leaders Manchester City, and Arsenal stayed sixth. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.