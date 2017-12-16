Soccer-Ozil volley gives Arsenal 1-0 win over Newcastle

* Arsenal beat Newcastle 1-0 at the Emirates Stadium

Dec 16 (Reuters) - A blistering first-half volley by Mesut Ozil gave Arsenal a 1-0 home win over Newcastle United on Saturday and lifted them into the Premier League’s top four while it also piled more misery on the struggling Magpies.

Germany midfielder Ozil unleashed an unstoppable shot past visiting goalkeeper Rob Elliot in the 23rd minute as Arsenal celebrated their 10th successive top-flight win over Newcastle, who have now taken one point from their last nine league games.

The dominant home side missed several chances in either half while the visitors came close against the run of play in the 56th minute, when Arsenal keeper Petr Cech parried a fierce low shot by Spanish striker Joselu.

Talented left back Ainsley Maitland-Niles produced another fine performance for Arsenal and nearly scored after a darting solo run, with Alexis Sanchez and Jack Wilshere also coming close as the Gunners kept their rivals on the back foot.