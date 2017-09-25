Soccer-Lacazette strikes twice for Arsenal to see off West Brom

* Arsenal beat West Bromwich Albion 2-0

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Arsenal kept up their 100 percent home record this season with a 2-0 win over West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League on Monday, with new signing Alexandre Lacazette grabbing both the goals at the Emirates.

West Brom were denied a penalty early on though when Gareth Barry, appearing in a record 633rd Premier League fixture, released the ball to Jay Rodriguez in the area who was then brought down by defender Shkodran Mustafi, however no foul was given.

Arsene Wenger’s side took the lead after 20 minutes, Lacazette heading in after goalkeeper Ben Foster had pushed Alexis Sanchez’s free-kick on to the bar.

The Frenchman scored his fourth of the season and Arsenal’s second of the match from the penalty spot, midway through the second half, after a clumsy barge on Aaron Ramsey in the box by Allan Nyom.

The Gunners can continue their home run on Sunday against Brighton and Hove Albion, a day after West Brom host Watford.