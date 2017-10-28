FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Hazard earns Chelsea narrow victory at Bournemouth
#Football News
October 28, 2017 / 6:31 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Soccer-Hazard earns Chelsea narrow victory at Bournemouth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Chelsea eke out 1-0 win at Bournemouth

* Alvaro Morata had a goal disallowed in the first half

* The Spaniard was also denied by Asmir Begovic

* Eden Hazard struck the winner early in the second half

* Chelsea host Man United next, Bournemouth at Newcastle

BOURNEMOUTH 0 CHELSEA 1

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Eden Hazard’s strike proved enough for champions Chelsea to eke out a 1-0 Premier League victory at struggling Bournemouth on Saturday.

The Belgian, Chelsea’s main threat throughout, punished poor home defending six minutes after the break when he lashed a shot past Asmir Begovic for his third goal in his last three games for the London side.

Second-bottom Bournemouth were always in contention, though, and Chelsea manager Antonio Conte looked relieved as the final whistle sounded on the south coast.

Chelsea remained in fourth place with 19 points, nine behind leaders Manchester City. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
