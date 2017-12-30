Soccer-Bournemouth inflict first Everton defeat on manager Allardyce

* Ryan Fraser volleyed Bournemouth into a 33rd-minute lead

* Idrissa Gueye equalised with Everton’s first shot on target

* Pressure told as Fraser’s late strike snatched win for hosts

* Defeat was the first of Sam Allardyce’s Everton tenure

* Bournemouth climb out of bottom three; Everton stay ninth

* Bournemouth visit Brighton next; Everton host Manchester United

BOURNEMOUTH 2 EVERTON 1

Dec 30 (Reuters)- Sam Allardyce tasted defeat for the first time as Everton manager in a 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth on Saturday.

Ryan Fraser deservedly gave Bournemouth the lead when he steered a volley into the net after being picked out by Josh King in the 33rd minute.

Everton struggled to get going in the second half but a substitution by Allardyce immediately paid dividends as Oumar Niasse stepped off the bench to set up Idrissa Gueye for the equaliser in the 57th minute, with Everton’s first shot on target.

Bournemouth remained on the front foot and earned victory thanks to Fraser’s 89th-minute winner, with the aid of a deflection, as Bournemouth climbed out of the relegation zone and up to 13th, while Everton remain in ninth despite the defeat. (Reporting by Peter Hall; editing by Clare Fallon)