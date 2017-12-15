Soccer-Karius out to prove he can be Liverpool's first-choice keeper

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius is determined to become the club’s first choice ahead of Simon Mignolet and hopes to get an extended run in the Premier League to prove himself to manager Juergen Klopp.

Most of the German’s appearances this season have been in the Champions League - Wednesday’s 0-0 draw with West Bromwich Albion was only his second league appearance, as Mignolet was rested due to an ankle problem.

Liverpool next play in the Champions League in February with a trip to Portugal to face Porto but Karius is keen on getting more matches under his belt, starting with Sunday’s league trip to Bournemouth.

“I want to play every game and my favourite option would be to play again on Sunday. But I have to take it as it comes and perform well when I am in the squad,” Karius said.

“It is always a battle, it doesn’t matter in which club or which position. If you don’t perform well, even when you start, you might lose your spot in any position.”

“I was happy I got a start and I’ll just try to keep the standard high in training. That’s all I can do. The decision who plays is the manager’s job.”

Karius has kept five clean sheets in the eight games he has played this season.

“I think I did a decent job against West Brom. The manager has trust in me, otherwise he wouldn’t have thrown me in.”

Meanwhile, striker Dominic Solanke says Klopp has helped his career after his move from Chelsea in the close season.

Solanke has made 11 league appearances for the club this season, nine of them as a substitute. He has yet to score a goal but believes he will get his chances under the German.

“He’s one of the best managers in the world and he’s worked with some of the best players in the world. When he gives positive feedback, it’s warming for me,” Solanke said.

“I definitely need that. With me playing my first proper season in the Premier League, I know there is a lot to learn.” (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kevin Liffey)