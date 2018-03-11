Soccer-Kane to have scan after suffering an ankle injury

LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane, the Premier League’s joint top scorer, will have a scan to determine the severity of an ankle injury sustained in the 4-1 victory at Bournemouth on Sunday.

The 24-year-old, who has scored 24 league goals this season and is expected to lead England’s attack in the World Cup in June, was hurt in a heavy clash with keeper Asmir Begovic that led to his right ankle buckling under the strain.

Kane was unable to carry on and hobbled off soon afterwards.

“We are concerned because still we can’t know what will happen to him,” said Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino.

“We have to wait until tomorrow or after tomorrow for the scan for the reality. I hope it is not a massive problem. That is my wish.”

Kane missed a total of 10 weeks last season after injuring the same ankle on two separate occasions.

He is likely to miss England’s friendlies against the Netherlands on Mar. 23 and Italy four days later. (Reporting by Neil Robinson Editing by Ian Chadband)