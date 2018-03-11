Soccer-Spurs rally to beat Bournemouth but Kane suffers injury

* Spurs beat Bournemouth 4-1 and move up to third place

* Bournemouth’s Junior Stanislas hit the bar then scored sixth-minute opener

* Tottenham’s Harry Kane hobbled off with ankle injury on the half-hour

* Dele Alli ended barren scoring run by equalising after 34 minutes

* Son Heung-min netted Spurs’ second with scuffed shot just past the hour

* Son scored the third for his seventh goal in four games

* Serge Aurier added a fourth goal late on after keeper’s error

* Bournemouth host West Brom next; Tottenham at Chelsea BOURNEMOUTH 1 TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 4

March 11 (Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur overcame a worrying injury to talismanic striker Harry Kane to beat mid-table Bournemouth 4-1 with a Son Heung-min double and goals from Dele Alli and Serge Aurier to move up to third in the Premier League.

The loss of England international Kane, Tottenham’s top scorer, who went off with an ankle injury on the half-hour, took some of the gloss off a hard-won comeback victory with the visitors slightly flattered by two late goals.

A high-octane Bournemouth start led to Junior Stanislas hitting the bar and then scoring after six minutes but Alli, who had not found the net in 15 games, ended his worst barren spell by equalising from a position usually occupied by Kane.

Alli also played a major part in Spurs’ second goal, crossing for Son to score with a scuffed shot before the South Korean netted his seventh goal in four games from a late breakaway.

Full back Serge Aurier made it 4-1 late on after Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic failed to clear his lines. (Reporting by Neil Robinson; Editing by Ken Ferris)