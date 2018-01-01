Soccer-Wilson grabs point for Bournemouth as Brighton twice lose lead

* Brighton & Hove Albion drew 2-2 with Bournemouth who twice came from behind

* Knockaert opened scoring with Brighton’s quickest-ever Premier League goal in fifth minute

* Goal was Frenchman’s second of the season

* Bournemouth’s Cook equalised against his former team before the break

* Brighton’s Murray restored the lead early in second half with his sixth goal of season, also scoring against club he once played for

* Ibe hit post for Bournemouth in second half

* Wilson equalised late on after home side failed to clear lines from corner

* Brighton at WBA on Jan. 13; Bournemouth home to Arsenal on Jan. 14 BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION 2 BOURNEMOUTH 2

Jan 1 (Reuters) - Bournemouth twice came from behind to draw a thrilling south coast derby with Brighton & Hove Albion 2-2 at the Amex Stadium in the first Premier League game of the year.

Bournemouth began the game just above the relegation zone but five points worse off than last New Year’s Day. They got off to the worst possible start in the fifth minute when Brighton’s Anthony Knockaert rounded off a flowing move by squeezing the ball in at the far post for his second goal of the season.

The goal was Brighton’s fastest ever in the Premier League. However, it was far from one-way traffic and both keepers were kept busy before Steve Cook equalised against the club where he began his career with a clever back-flick header from a corner on 33 minutes.

Glenn Murray also scored against his former side to restore Brighton’s lead at the start of the second half and the home side should have had a third when Jose Izquierdo shot instead of passing to Davy Propper, who was perfectly placed to score.

Bournemouth took full advantage and, after Jordan Ibe hit a post, equalised for the second time after a protracted scramble in the area from another corner. The ball eventually fell to Callum Wilson who stuck out a boot to divert the ball into the net. (Reporting by Neil Robinson; Editing by Christian Radnedge)