FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Dunk hopeful Brighton can extend unbeaten run
Sections
Featured
Labour look to force government into publishing Brexit dossiers
The road to Brexit
Labour look to force government into publishing Brexit dossiers
Deadly attack in New York branded "terrorism"
Deadly attack in New York branded "terrorism"
Labour look to force government into publishing Brexit dossiers
The road to Brexit
Labour look to force government into publishing Brexit dossiers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Football News
October 31, 2017 / 7:46 AM / in a day

Soccer-Dunk hopeful Brighton can extend unbeaten run

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Defender Lewis Dunk wants Brighton and Hove Albion to beat Swansea City in Saturday’s Premier League contest and head into the international break with a confidence boost.

Brighton drew with Everton earlier this month before beating West Ham United 3-0 and registering a 1-1 draw with Southampton last weekend to climb to 12th place in the league standings.

”We’re three games unbeaten now, so hopefully we can continue that,“ Dunk told the club’s website. (www.brightonandhovealbion.com) ”Swansea are a team around us and that’s a game we want to win.

”The next game after that is after the international break, so that’s a long way off.

“We’ve been there before when we’ve lost the game going into it, and it’s then a couple weeks until you play again. So hopefully we’ll come out with the three points.”

Swansea dropped to 17th in the standings, one spot above the relegation zone due to goal difference, following a 2-1 defeat at Arsenal last weekend. (Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.