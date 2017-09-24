FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SHOWCASE-Soccer-Benitez cries foul as Newcastle beaten
#Football News
September 24, 2017 / 6:18 PM / 25 days ago

SHOWCASE-Soccer-Benitez cries foul as Newcastle beaten

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRIGHTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Manager Rafa Benitez said that his Newcastle United not only deserved a draw at Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Sunday, but were denied one by a goal that should have been disallowed.

Before Tomer Hemed scored it in the 51st minute, home captain Bruno appeared to impede Chancel Mbemba in the build-up.

“The goal, for me, was a foul, it’s a blocking movement,” the Spaniard said.

“He’s (Bruno) pushing and blocking. And it’s so clear, but you cannot change the decision.”

”I feel like we did enough to get a point at least,“ Benitez added. ”They had some chances, we had some chances.

“We are still without too much experience in the Premier League. We have to manage these situations a bit better.” (Reporting by Steve Tongue; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

