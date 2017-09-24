SHOWCASE-Soccer-Hughton plays down claims of stamping

BRIGHTON, England, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Brighton and Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton played down claims that goalscorer Tomer Hemed was guilty of intentionally stamping in the south coast club’s 1-0 win over Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday.

The incident came just before the end of the game, some 40 minutes after the Israeli forward had hooked in the home side’s goal.

Some Newcastle players appeared to suggest that he was guilty of a stamp on American defender DeAndre Yedlin’s ankle.

“You’ve just shown it to me and my very first impression is certainly no intent,” Hughton told Sky Sports.

“There has been contact but my first impression is no intent and knowing the individual I would say no intent.”

Hughton, who managed Newcastle for 18 months until December 2010, was delighted with a second successive win at the Amex Stadium after his team had failed to score in their opening three games back in the Premier League.

“It was a hard-fought victory,” he said.

”They are a good side, they showed that in their last three games. There was not masses between the two teams.

“We had to make sure to we kept a clean sheet and look for those moments.”

The one that won the game, he added, came from a recently rehearsed set piece. “It’s one we did very late in training yesterday. As you know they probably don’t come off on most occasions,” Hughton said.

”Overall I think we deserved it, not a lot in it, but we’ve deserved it. With seven points we’ve learnt a lot in six games and it’s a decent return.

“We had to dig deep to see it out and show that little bit of resilience. When you’re up against it the quality (in this league) can really hurt you. Now we hope we can build on it.” (Reporting by Steve Tongue; Editing by Christian Radnedge)