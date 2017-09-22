FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SHOWCASE-STATBOX-Soccer-Brighton v Newcastle
#Football News
September 22, 2017 / 11:28 AM / a month ago

SHOWCASE-STATBOX-Soccer-Brighton v Newcastle

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Facts and figures ahead of Sunday’s Premier League match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Newcastle United at the Amex Stadium.

Head-to-head (Last 10 matches)

Brighton 1-2 Newcastle (Championship, February 2017)

Newcastle 2-0 Brighton (Championship, August 2016)

Brighton 2-0 Newcastle (FA Cup, January 2013)

Brighton 1-0 Newcastle (FA Cup, January 2012)

Newcastle 0-1 Brighton (League Division Two, March 1992)

Brighton 2-2 Newcastle (League Division Two, December 1991)

Newcastle 0-0 Brighton (League Division Two, February 1991)

Brighton 4-2 Newcastle (League Division Two, January 1991)

Newcastle 2-0 Brighton (League Division Two, March 1990)

Brighton 0-3 Newcastle (League Division Two, October 1989)

Premier League form guide (last five matches)

Brighton - L L D W L

Newcastle - L L W W W

Betting odds (supplied by William Hill):

17/10 Brighton to win

9/5 Newcastle to win

2/1 Match to end in a draw

Correct score:

Brighton: 6/1 1-0; 11/1 2-0; 9/1 2-1; 25/1 3-0; 25/1 3-1; 40/1 3-2

Newcastle: 13/2 1-0; 12/1 2-0; 10/1 2-1; 28/1 3-0; 25/1 3-1; 40/1 3-2

Draw: 7/1 0-0; 11/2 1-1; 18/1 2-2; 80/1 3-3

First goal scorer: 5/1 Dwight Gayle; 5/1 Joselu; 11/2 Glenn Murray; 11/2 Tomer Hemed; 7/1 Anthony Knockaert; 15/2 Jamie Murphy; 15/2 Pascal Gross; 8/1 Ayoze Perez; 8/1 Matt Ritchie; 9/1 BAR

Also:

4/1 Hemed to score and Brighton to win

3/1 Joselu to score and Newcastle to win (Compiled by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

