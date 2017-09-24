SHOWCASE-Soccer-Hemed's goal gives Brighton win over Newcastle

* Brighton beat Newcastle 1-0 in the clubs’ first-ever top-flight meeting

* Defeat ended the visitors’ run of three successive wins

* Tomer Hemed scored his second goal of the season to win the game

* Newcastle improved after Jonjo Shelvey came on as substitute

* Shelvey hit a post but they could not find an equaliser

* Brighton play at Arsenal next Sunday, Newcastle at home to Liverpool

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION 1 NEWCASTLE UNITED 0

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Newcastle United’s run of three successive wins came to an end on Sunday when Brighton and Hove Albion, another promoted side, beat them by the only goal.

Israel international Tomer Hemed scored in the 51st minute, to move Brighton up four places to 13th.

Rafa Benitez’s side, who drop down to joint eighth, had pipped Brighton to the Championship (second tier) title by one point on the final day of last season, having beaten them at home and away.

They had more of the game after bringing on midfielder Jonjo Shelvey, who hit a post direct from a corner, but good chances were hard to come by.