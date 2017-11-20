FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Brighton recover twice to share points with Stoke
November 20, 2017 / 10:15 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Soccer-Brighton recover twice to share points with Stoke

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Brighton twice come from behind to earn 2-2 draw with Stoke

* Stoke went ahead in 28th minute through Choupo-Moting

* Brighton claims for penalty dismissed when Murray went down

* Hosts drew level through Gross just before halftime

* Moments later Stoke regained the lead with Zouma header

* Brighton winger Izquierdo got the equaliser on the hour

* Promoted Brighton stand in ninth place, Stoke are 15th

* Brighton at Manchester United next, Stoke visit Crystal Palace

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION 2 STOKE CITY 2

Nov 20 (Reuters)- Promoted Brighton’s promising Premier League campaign continued as they twice came from behind to earn a 2-2 draw at home to Stoke City on Monday.

Stoke’s Swiss midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri created the opener with a fine long pass to forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting who showed skill and composure to finish in the 28th minute.

The hosts were furious when their penalty appeal was turned down after Glenn Murray fell under a Ryan Shawcross challenge but they levelled in the 44th as Pascal Gross hooked the ball home after a powerful solo run from Davy Propper.

Moments later Stoke restored their advantage when Brighton defender Bruno turned his back on a corner and the ball bounced off him to on-loan Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma who headed home.

However, Brighton deserved at least a point and got their just reward on the hour when Colombian winger Jose Izquierdo fired home at the second attempt after a clever Murray pass.

The draw leaves Brighton in ninth place on 16 points from 12 games while Stoke are 15th on 13 points. (Reporting by Simon Evans; editing by Ken Ferris)

