Soccer-Brighton recover twice to share points with Stoke

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION 2 STOKE CITY 2

Nov 20 (Reuters)- Promoted Brighton’s promising Premier League campaign continued as they twice came from behind to earn a 2-2 draw at home to Stoke City on Monday.

Stoke’s Swiss midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri created the opener with a fine long pass to forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting who showed skill and composure to finish in the 28th minute.

The hosts were furious when their penalty appeal was turned down after Glenn Murray fell under a Ryan Shawcross challenge but they levelled in the 44th as Pascal Gross hooked the ball home after a powerful solo run from Davy Propper.

Moments later Stoke restored their advantage when Brighton defender Bruno turned his back on a corner and the ball bounced off him to on-loan Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma who headed home.

However, Brighton deserved at least a point and got their just reward on the hour when Colombian winger Jose Izquierdo fired home at the second attempt after a clever Murray pass.

The draw leaves Brighton in ninth place on 16 points from 12 games while Stoke are 15th on 13 points. (Reporting by Simon Evans; editing by Ken Ferris)