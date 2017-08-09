CORRECTED-Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

(Corrects dates.)

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of round one of the Premier League on August 11-13. All games 1400 GMT unless stated:

Friday August 11

Arsenal v Leicester City (1845 GMT)

*Leicester City’s 25 million-pound striker Kelechi Iheanacho expected to start on bench * Leicester have lost every time they have played at Emirates Stadium and not beaten Arsenal in the league since 1994 * Leicester midfielder Danny Drinkwater, who is a transfer target for Chelsea, has a thigh strain and unlikely to feature * Alexandre Lacazette will lead Arsenal’s line but Alexis Sanchez is unfit * Both sides lost their opening league games last season

Saturday August 12

Watford v Liverpool (1130 GMT) * Watford finished the season with five straight defeats, leading to Marco Silva’s appointment as manager * Last season’s fixture was settled by spectacular Emre Can bicycle kick * Nathaniel Clyne and Adam Lallana are definitely out for Liverpool, who are likely to give league debut to record signing Mo Salah * Juergen Klopp’s worst defeat as Liverpool manager was 3-0 at Vicarage Road in Dec. 2015. * The Hornets are unbeaten in their past 10 opening-day league games (W5 D5) but have never won one in the Premier League

Chelsea v Burnley * Burnley have never beaten Chelsea in six Premier League meetings * The visitors have lost all three of their opening-day Premier League games * New Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata scored 115 goals from 55 shots, a conversion rate of 27.3 per cent, for Real Madrid in La Liga last season * Chelsea have won more points, 183, in August than any other Premier League team * Burnley had the second-worst Premier League away record last season, winning just one game

Crystal Palace v Huddersfield Town * Huddersfield are playing their first top-flight game for 45 years * Frank de Boer is Crystal Palace’s sixth manager since they gained promotion in 2013 * New signings Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Jairo Riedeweld are both likely to make their league debuts for Palace * Promoted Huddersfield signed 10 players in the transfer window, including striker Steve Mounié from Montpellier * Huddersfield have lost just one of their past 12 league meetings with Palace, and not lost at Selhurst Park since 1988

Everton v Stoke City * Stoke won their last away Premier League game at Southampton but have not recorded back-to-back away league wins since October 2015 * Stoke manager Mark Hughes last won an opening-day game in 2009 with Manchester City and hasn’t won any of his past six with three different clubs * Despite splashing out more than 90 million pounds this summer, Everton’s net spending is only 7 million pounds, according to Ronald Koeman * Wayne Rooney is primed to play his first league game for Everton since 2004 * Everton have scored 30 home goals in 2017, more than anyone else

Southampton v Swansea * Southampton have never won an opening-day Premier League home fixture while Swansea have 10 points from 18 in curtain-raisers since their 2011 promotion * Only relegated Sunderland scored fewer home league goals than Southampton’s 17

* Swansea loan signing Tammy Abraham is in line for his full Premier League debut after appearing twice as a Chelsea substitute

* Southampton’s Virgil van Dijk will be missing after submitting a transfer request

* Southampton’s manager Mauricio Pellegrino is their 10th in as many years

West Bromwich Albion v Bournemouth * Only Romelu Lukaku (15) and Harry Kane (21) have scored more goals than Bournemouth striker Josh King (13) in 2017 * West Brom have won twice in 11 previous opening-day Premier League games (D3 L6) while Bournemouth have lost their only two * Bournemouth conceded 38 away league goals; only Watford (39) and Hull (45) gave away more goals * All Albion fans will get a token entitling them to a free drink at the ground * New Bournemouth signing Jermain Defoe expects to be fit despite missing the Napoli friendly with a groin strain

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City (1630 GMT) * Brighton are playing their first game in the top flight for 34 years and first ever in Premier League * Brighton midfielder Beram Kayal is ruled out with broken leg * City splashed out close to 200 million pounds in transfer window, the most an English club has ever spent * City have won eight out of their past 11 opening-day fixtures * Brighton captain Bruno and Manchester City’s David Silva were team-mates at Valencia

Sunday August 13

Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur (1230 GMT) * Spurs are the only Premier League club not to spend any money in transfer window * Newcastle beat Spurs 5-1 on the final day of the 2015-16 season when they were relegated * Jacob Murphy and Florian Lejeune are set to make competitive debuts for Newcastle * Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez has never been beaten in eight Premier League home games against Spurs (W5 D3) * This is the seventh successive time Spurs have started a Premier League season away

Manchester United v West Ham United (1500 GMT) * Former City players Joe Hart and Pablo Zabaleta and ex-United striker Javier Hernandez return to Manchester to make their competitive debuts for West Ham * Jose Mourinho has won the league title in his second season with Porto, Chelsea (twice), Inter Milan and Real Madrid * West Ham have lost more opening-day fixtures than any other Premier League club (10) * Five of West Ham’s last six league goals against United have come from set pieces * Romelu Lukaku normally scores against West Ham, managing it seven times in succession before missing out last time