Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of round five of the Premier League on Sept. 15-17 (games 1400 GMT unless stated):
Friday, Sept 15
Bournemouth v Brighton & Hove Albion (1900)
*The two sides have never met before in the top flight
*Bournemouth have lost four out of four matches so far
*Only three clubs have previously started a Premier League season with five successive defeats.
*The Cherries have scored just one league goal this season
*Brighton’s win at West Bromwich Albion was their first in the top flight in 34 years.
Saturday, Sept 16
Crystal Palace v Southampton (1130)
*Roy Hodgson makes his debut as Palace manager
*Former England coach, now 70, is the oldest manager in the Premier League.
*Palace could become the first team to open a top flight season with five straight defeats and no goals.
*Palace can also set a record for the longest time taken for a team to score in a season.
*Southampton, in 13th place, are also struggling for goals and have failed to score in three of their four games.
Huddersfield Town v Leicester City
*This will be the first top flight meeting between the two clubs since 1971/72.
*Huddersfield have kept a clean sheet in their first two home matches.
*The Terriers conceded for the first time this season in their 2-0 defeat at West Ham on Monday.
*Jamie Vardy has scored four goals in his last five Premier league games for Leicester.
*Leicester have lost their last two games and three out of four. They have yet to draw this season.
Liverpool v Burnley
*Liverpool have won five of their six past Premier League encounters with Burnley.
*Burnley have yet to beat Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League.
*Burnley’s Jonathan Walters has scored seven times against Liverpool in the league.
*Liverpool’s Sadio Mane is starting a three-match ban.
*The Reds’ 5-0 defeat at Manchester City was Juergen Klopp’s heaviest defeat as Liverpool manager.
Newcastle United v Stoke City
*Stoke are unbeaten in their last five league games against Newcastle.
*Newcastle have not won three matches in a row in the Premier League since November 2014.
*Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez is back after missing the 1-0 win at Swansea due to recent surgery.
*Stoke ended Manchester United’s 100 percent record last weekend with a 2-2 draw.
*Newcastle have the youngest average starting 11 in the Premier League this season, at 25 years and 223 days.
Watford v Manchester City
*Watford have never beaten City in the Premier League.
*Watford are unbeaten in their first four games, a first for the club in the top flight.
*The Hornets have kept a clean sheet for three successive league games.
*Six players have scored Watford’s seven league goals this season. Only Abdoulaye Doucoure has scored twice.
*City’s Sergio Aguero has scored six goals in four previous appearances against Watford in all competitions.
West Bromwich Albion v West Ham United
*West Ham have lost twice to West Brom in their last 13 Premier League encounters, both times at The Hawthorns.
*West Brom won 4-2 in last season’s fixture.
*The Baggies have scored only eight goals in their last 13 league games.
*The Hammers are still in the bottom three, behind Leicester on goal difference, and have conceded more goals than anyone.
*West Brom’s Gareth Barry (631) can equal Ryan Giggs’s record of most Premier League matches (632) played.
Tottenham Hotspur v Swansea City (1630)
*Spurs have never lost to Swansea in the Premier League.
*Tottenham have made the most shots this season while Swansea have had the fewest.
*Harry Kane scored his 100th goal for Spurs in last weekend’s 3-0 win at Everton.
*Christian Eriksen (32 goals) is now level with Nicklas Bendtner as the top scoring Dane in Premier League history.
*Tottenham are fifth, Swansea 10 places below them
Sunday, Sept 17
Chelsea v Arsenal (1230)
*Champions Chelsea have won their last five home league games against Arsenal, winning 3-1 in February.
*Eden Hazard has scored in three of his last four home league games against Arsenal.
*Chelsea are the club Arsene Wenger has faced most as Arsenal manager. This will be his 59th game against them.
*Chelsea are chasing a fourth straight league win.
*Arsenal have won two, lost two this season.
Manchester United v Everton (1500)
*United conceded their first goal of the season, and first in 535 minutes of league play, against Stoke last weekend.
*United are without Paul Pogba, who injured a hamstring in the Champions League win over Basel on Tuesday.
*Everton manager Ronald Koeman has faced Manchester United’s Jose Mourinho five times in the league without losing.
*Everton striker Romelu Lukaku is one goal away from his 90th in the Premier League.
*Former England captain Wayne Rooney faces his old team. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)