#Football News
September 21, 2017 / 2:01 AM / in a month

Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of round six of the Premier League on Sept. 23-25. (games 1400 GMT unless stated):

Saturday, Sept 23

West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur (1130)

*Spurs can win their first three away games of a Premier League season for the first time.

*Harry Kane has scored five goals in his last five games against the Hammers.

*Tottenham are fifth and five points behind leaders Manchester City and United.

*West Ham are 17th and chasing back to back wins at the London Stadium.

*The Hammers have beaten Spurs 14 times in the Premier League, more than any other opponent.

Burnley v Huddersfield Town

*This is the first top flight meeting between the two since March 1971.

*Burnley are seventh, level on points with sixth-placed Huddersfield.

*Both sides have two wins, two draws and a defeat.

*Steve Mounie is Huddersfield’s top scorer with two.

*Sam Vokes and Chris Wood have also scored twice for Burnley.

Everton v Bournemouth

*Everton have lost their last three Premier League games.

*The hosts last suffered four successive league defeats in January 2015.

*Bournemouth started the season with four successive defeats but beat Brighton 2-1 last week.

*England striker Jermain Defoe opened his account for the Cherries in that game.

*Defoe has now scored against 36 different Premier League teams and in 17 seasons.

Manchester City v Crystal Palace

*If Palace lose, they will join Portsmouth as the only teams to lose their first six matches of a Premier League season.

*City are top and have won nine of their last 10 Premier league games against Palace.

*Roy Hodgson’s Palace are the only team in the top flight yet to score in the league this season.

*Palace have the equal worst goal difference (-8), with Everton.

*City’s Sergio Aguero has scored 14 goals in his last 17 Premier League games.

Southampton v Manchester United

*United are level with City in points, and goal difference.

*Southampton have beaten by United more times in the Premier League (24) than any other opponents.

*Eight different players have scored for United in their five games.

*United’s Romelu Lukaku is the league’s joint top scorer with City’s Aguero.

*Lukaku has scored five goals from five appearances.

Stoke City v Chelsea

*Champions Chelsea have won seven of their last eight league away games.

*Brazilian defender David Luiz is suspended for Chelsea.

*Chelsea have collected as many red cards in their last five league games as in their previous 73.

*Stoke are 13th with only one win this season.

*Stoke were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Championship side Bristol City on Tuesday.

Swansea City v Watford

*Swansea have lost only one of their last 10 home games against Watford.

*Watford have won their last two away matches in the league.

*The Hornets have never won three successive away games in the top flight.

*Wilfried Bony could make his first start for Swansea since rejoining them in the transfer window.

Leicester City v Liverpool (1630)

*Leicester can win three home Premier League matches in a row against Liverpool for the first time.

*Jamie Vardy has scored five goals for Leicester in his last three Premier League games against Liverpool.

*Leicester are 15th, Liverpool eighth.

*Leicester beat Liverpool 2-0 in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

*Liverpool have now gone four games without a win in league and cups.

Sunday, Sept 24

Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United (1500)

*Newcastle are fourth after winning their last three games.

*Newcastle last won three of their opening five Premier League matches in the 2000/01 season.

*Jamaal Lescelles has headed all four of his league goals for Newcastle this season from corners.

*Brighton goalkeeper Tim Krul played 185 times from Newcastle over 12 years.

*Brighton are teetering on the drop zone in 16th place.

Monday, Sept 25

Arsenal v West Bromwich Albion (1900)

*West Brom’s Gareth Barry can break Ryan Giggs’s record for most Premier League matches played (both on 632).

*Arsenal have conceded only once against West Brom in their last six league games at the Emirates.

*West Brom beat Arsenal 3-1 at The Hawthorns in March.

*Alexandre Lacazette has scored in his first two home appearances for Arsenal.

*Striker Danny Welbeck is out injured for Arsenal. (Compiled by Alan Baldwin)

0 : 0
