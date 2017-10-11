Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of round eight of the Premier League on Oct. 14-16 (games 1400 GMT unless stated):

Saturday, Oct 14

Liverpool v Manchester United (1130)

* A win will give second-placed United their best tally (22 points) after the first eight games of a Premier League season.

* Seventh-placed Liverpool have not beaten United in six games, their worst run against their bitter rivals since going eight games without victory between 2004 and 2008.

* Belgian Marouane Fellaini is a doubt for United after picking up a knee injury on international duty.

* Liverpool’s Sadio Mane is out for six weeks after picking up a hamstring injury with Senegal.

* Romelu Lukaku could become the first player to score eight goals in eight appearances for the club.

Burnley v West Ham United

* Burnley are on their longest unbeaten Premier League run of five games and are sixth in the league with 12 points.

* West Ham, who are 15th in the league standings, are yet to win on the road this season losing three out of four games.

* Burnley have lost their last four Premier League meetings with West Ham.

* Coming off the back of a 1-0 win over Swansea, West Ham could win a second straight game without conceding a goal for the first time since December.

* Mexican striker Javier Hernandez is West Ham’s top scorer bagging three out of the seven goals they have scored so far.

Crystal Palace v Chelsea

* Chelsea have won 11 of the last 16 Premier League games against Crystal Palace.

* Bottom-placed Palace are yet to post a win in the Premier League this season and have let in 17 goals without response.

* Palace have won only one of their last eight matches against Chelsea at Selhurst Park.

* Midfielder Cesc Fabregas could score his 50th Premier League goal. The only other Spanish players to do so are Diego Costa (52) and Fernando Torres (85).

* Alvaro Morata and N‘Golo Kante are doubts for fourth-placed Chelsea with hamstring injuries.

Manchester City v Stoke City

* Manchester City, who have won six and drawn once in seven Premier League games so far, will look to extend their unbeaten run against Stoke.

* The league leaders’ current goal difference of 20 is bettered only by Chelsea’s (21) after seven games in the 2010-11 season.

* Stoke have shut out Manchester City three times in their past six meetings. But they have also conceded four goals in each of the other three games.

* Pep Guardiola will be without striker Sergio Aguero who is back in light training but still nursing a rib fracture.

* Stoke midfielder Joe Allen will miss the trip to the Etihad after the Wales international sustained a head injury on international duty.

Swansea City v Huddersfield Town

* Victory in their first Premier League clash against Huddersfield could lift Swansea out of the relegation zone but they have only one win from the last six games against promoted sides.

* The Welsh side have struggled for firepower up front this term, with two out of the three goals they have scored this season coming in the win over Crystal Palace.

* Swansea winger Nathan Dyer is fit and available after eight months on the sidelines with an Achilles injury.

* Huddersfield began the season with two wins but have failed to collect all three points in the next five. They come into the contest on the back of a 4-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur.

* Huddersfield’s Jonas Lossl has four clean sheets this season, behind only Manchester United’s David de Gea (6).

Tottenham Hotspur v Bournemouth

* Third-placed Tottenham are five points adrift of both Manchester clubs at the top of the table.

* The London side have never lost to Bournemouth in the Premier League in four meetings, winning three.

* Bournemouth began their campaign with four consecutive defeats and are second from bottom in the standings with four points from seven games.

* Mauricio Pochettino’s Tottenham are looking for their first home win of the season after one defeat and two draws. They have won four times away.

* Harry Kane has scored six goals from seven league games for Tottenham this season. The striker’s last 13 league goals have come away from home.

Watford v Arsenal (1630)

* Watford have made their best start to a Premier League campaign after seven games and are eighth in the standings with 12 points.

* Watford have just one win against Arsenal in eight Premier League meetings. The London club have won the other seven.

* Arsenal’s Laurent Koscielny, Mesut Ozil and Danny Welbeck missed World Cup qualifying matches for their countries with injuries.

* Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has kept four straight clean sheets in the league for the first time since February 2015.

* Chilean striker Alexis Sanchez has excelled in his last four appearances against Watford, netting three times and assisting his team mates three times.

Sunday, Oct 15

Brighton and Hove Albion v Everton (1230)

* It is the first Premier League meeting between Brighton and Everton in the Premier League. The hosts lost 2-1 to the Merseyside club the last time they met in the League Division One in 1983.

* Everton have endured a tough start to their campaign with seven points from seven games. They lost 1-0 at home by Burnley in their last game and are languishing in 16th place.

* Brighton are also on seven points but are two spots above with a better goal difference.

* Ronald Koeman’s Everton have lost only once in their last 19 clashes against promoted teams.

* Brighton boss Chris Hughton has a decent record against Everton as manager, losing only once in five games.

Southampton v Newcastle United (1500)

* Southampton have won more Premier League games against Newcastle (15) than any other team while Newcastle have beaten their rivals 11 times.

* Newly promoted Newcastle have not had a clean sheet at Southampton in their last 26 trips going back to 1969.

* Newcastle have collected 10 points from seven games and are in ninth place.

* Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez has lost on his last three visits to St Mary’s stadium with different sides.

* Southampton have pumped in 15 goals in the last five meetings with Newcastle, including two 4-0 wins in 2014.

Monday, Oct 16

Leicester City v West Bromwich Albion (1900)

* With three wins Leicester edge West Brom in their head to record from six Premier League meetings.

* Leicester striker Jamie Vardy, who has been battling a hip problem, leads the scoring charts for the club with five goals.

* West Brom have just one win from their last 11 Premier League games played away from home on a Monday.

* Leicester are just above the Premier League drop zone with five points while West Brom are 10th with nine points.

* Craig Shakespeare’s side posted their last win in the second round of the league at Brighton and Hove Albion. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru)