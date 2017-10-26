FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Football News
October 26, 2017 / 2:01 AM / 2 days ago

Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of round 10 of the Premier League on Oct. 28-Oct. 30 (games at 1400 GMT unless stated):

Saturday, Oct 28

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur (1130)

*United have won their last five Premier League games at Old Trafford, scoring 16 goals and keeping a clean sheet in each victory.

*Spurs have lost 20 of their 25 Premier League games at Old Trafford, their worst away record against any club in the competition.

*Spurs striker Harry Kane has netted 29 goals in 26 Premier League appearances in 2017, seven short of the all-time Premier League record set by Alan Shearer in 1995.

*Third-placed Spurs have won all four Premier League games on the road this season, scoring 12 goals and conceding twice.

*Mauricio Pochettino’s Spurs, who beat Jose Mourinho’s side 2-1 at White Hart Lane in May, will be looking to register consecutive league victories against United for the first time since 1990.

Arsenal v Swansea City

*Arsenal, fifth in the standings, have won their last nine home matches in the Premier League.

*Swansea have returned with seven points from a possible 12 in their last four visits to the Emirates Stadium.

*This will be Arsene Wenger’s 800th Premier League game in charge of Arsenal, 10 short of the record held by former Manchester United boss Alex Ferguson in the competition.

*Paul Clement’s Swansea have managed 18 shots on target in nine league games this season, three fewer than Spurs striker Harry Kane.

*Striker Tammy Abraham has scored four of Swansea’s six league goals this season and has recorded more shots on target (seven) than any other Swans player.

Crystal Palace v West Ham United

*With three victories and a draw, Slaven Bilic’s West Ham are unbeaten in the Premier League against Crystal Palace.

*Manuel Lanzini has found the net in each of his last four league encounters against Crystal Palace.

*Basement side Palace have lost 12 of their last 14 league games without scoring.

*West Ham alongside Palace, Everton and Stoke City are yet to win a league game away from home this season.

*Andy Carroll will return to the squad for Palace after missing West Ham’s 3-0 league defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion with a suspension.

Liverpool v Huddersfield Town

*It will be the first league meeting between the two teams since Feb. 1972, which Liverpool won 1-0 thanks to a Jack Whitham goal.

*Juergen Klopp’s Liverpool have conceded 16 goals this season, their highest tally after nine top-flight games since the 1964-65 campaign.

*Aaron Mooy has been involved in 10 league goals (four goals and six assists) for Huddersfield in 2017, four more than any other player.

*Newly-promoted Huddersfield are currently 11th in the league, one point and two spots behind Liverpool.

*Liverpool are on a three-games winless streak in the league following a 4-1 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur, while Huddersfield stunned Manchester United 2-1 last weekend.

Watford v Stoke City

*Marco Silva’s Watford have suffered just two league defeats this season, against league leaders Manchester City and defending champions Chelsea.

*Stoke, currently 17th, have eight points from nine league games this season, their worst start in the top-flight since the 2008-09 campaign.

*Watford’s Richarlison has been fouled 32 times, more than any other player in the league this season.

*10 different Watford players have found the net this season, a feat only matched by league leaders Manchester City.

*Watford’s French midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure has scored four goals from four shots on target this season.

West Bromwich Albion v Manchester City

*West Brom have suffered 14 defeats in their last 15 league games against Manchester City, with the only other game being a goalless draw at the Hawthorns in Dec. 2011.

*Man City striker Sergio Aguero has been involved in 11 goals in 10 league appearances against West Brom, claiming seven goals and four assists.

*League leaders City have won all of their four league games on the road this season.

*German forward Leroy Sane has both scored and assisted in three of his last four league appearances for Man City.

*Man City have already recorded a win at the Hawthorns this season, seeing off West Brom 2-1 in the League Cup last month.

Bournemouth v Chelsea (1630)

*Chelsea have won four of their five previous away games against Bournemouth in all competitions, losing the other in Sept. 1988.

*Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth have claimed seven points from nine games this season, their lowest return over three Premier League campaigns.

*Chelsea winger Eden Hazard has found the net four times in four league appearances against Bournemouth, with three of those goals coming at the Vitality Stadium.

*Michy Batshuayi has netted six goals as a substitute in the league since the start of last season - only Arsenal’s Olivier Giroud has more (seven) while Oumar Niasse also has six.

*Bournemouth striker Jermain Defoe has scored against Chelsea in the league with four different clubs - Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Sunderland and Portsmouth.

Sunday, Oct 29

Brighton and Hove Albion v Southampton (1330)

*Southampton have won five Premier League away matches in 2017, one more than what they have managed at home.

*Pascal Gross has scored two goals and assisted four of Brighton’s nine league goals this season.

*Shane Long has failed to score in his last 19 league appearances for Southampton, despite playing 941 minutes in the spell.

*Winger Nathan Redmond has attempted the most shots (24) without scoring a goal in the Premier League so far this season.

*Brighton have won two of their last 13 games against Southampton in all competitions, although their last top-flight victory over the Saints came in Dec. 1981.

Leicester City v Everton (1600)

*Everton sacked manager Ronald Koeman on Monday after their worst start to a Premier League season since 2005-06.

*Striker Jamie Vardy has two goals and two assists in his four previous league appearances against Everton.

*After recording one win in 11 league games under sacked manager Craig Shakespeare, Leicester’s caretaker boss Michael Appleton won his first game 2-1 at Swansea last weekend.

*Leicester are 14th in the Premier League, while Everton dropped into the relegation zone due to a poor goal difference.

*Former striker Romelu Lukaku has scored seven league goals this season, as many as Everton have managed in total.

Monday, Oct 30

Burnley v Newcastle United (2000)

*Newcastle are winless in their last four league visits to Turf Moore, losing three and drawing one.

*Rafa Benitez’s Newcastle have collected 14 points in their first nine league games this season, the best points tally at this stage by a newly promoted side since West Ham United in 2012-13 season (14).

*Burnley’s defensive pair Ben Mee and James Tarkowski alongside Chelsea’s Gary Cahill lead the way in the Premier League for blocking 16 shots each so far this season.

*Only one of eight league goals that Newcastle have conceded this season have come in the first half.

*Eighth-placed Burnley are a point and a place behind Newcastle ahead of their meeting on Monday. (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
